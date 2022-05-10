Shincheonji's "Life On" Blood Donation Campaign Resolves Korea Blood Crisis

ANAHEIM, Calif. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's state of 'blood shortage emergency' in which emergency patients were unable to receive a blood transfusion, and the blood donation rate steadily decreased from 5.7% to 5.0% over the past 5 years since 2017, has been resolved by the blood donations of Shincheonji Church of Jesus with an unprecedented contribution to the nation's crisis.
What began with a goal of solving the blood shortage in South Korea, Shincheonji has surpassed this goal and has collected more than three times the average daily use of blood in all medical institutions in Korea. Within just 14 days, 18,478 church members, well above the original estimate of 6,000, completed the group donation, while over another 9,000 members volunteered in other capacities. Shincheonji was able to surpass the need for blood donations by creating a campaign called "Life ON," encouraging blood donations throughout the nation, with contributions from the first 6,000 donors in just 3 days.
"It's a big help to solve the nation's blood supply shortage," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.
According to the Blood Management of Korean Red Cross, Shincheonji is the only organization where this many people donated blood (equivalent to 3.5 days of blood reserves) in a short period of 14 days, resolving the national blood supply shortage that has continued since the beginning of this year by bringing Korea's total amount of blood to 5.9 days. An official from a Korean Blood Center said "Many congregation members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus participated to fill the insufficient blood supply and demand. We're getting enough of our daily average target, and there's no such organization doing this."
This contribution, along with Shincheonji's plasma donations in 2020 for the development of a treatment for COVID-19, continue to be recognized and appreciated by many groups and organizations across the nation. One official expressed their thanks. "I was deeply moved when 6,000 saints came forward and donated plasma to develop a treatment for COVID-19 in 2020. Once again, I would like to thank Shincheonji Church of Jesus for taking care of the national crisis whenever it occurs."
The church has also been coordinating blood drives in North America, with one to be held on May 27th.
Media contact:
Scott Alwin
336141@email4pr.com
562-354-1653
SOURCE Shincheonji
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.