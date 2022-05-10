Hawaiian Bros, One of Nation's Fast-Growing Concepts, Opens Newest Location in Waco

Island-inspired QSR Says "Aloha" to Waco with Grand Opening Event on May 10, Habitat For Humanity Fundraiser on May 13
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest-growing new restaurant concepts in the country, is preparing to open its newest location in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, May 10, at 825 S. Sixth Street. This is the company's first location in the Waco area and one of many locations opening in 2022 as fan demand for the island-inspired cuisine continues rising around the country.
To give back to the Waco community, the new location will host a fundraising day on Friday, May 13, with $1 from every order supporting Waco Habitat for Humanity. Guests can support the organization while enjoying Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches of high-quality chicken or pork with a unique blend of sweet and savory flavors, plated with fluffy white rice and creamy macaroni salad.
"Our Hawaiian plates are unlike anything you've ever ordered from a fast-casual, prepared with fresh, quality ingredients and never relying on freezers, fryers or microwaves," said Cameron McNie, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Hawaiian Bros. "We're stoked to grow our 'Ohana in Waco and share our craveable, island-inspired comfort food with the community."
To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/.
About Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day.
In February 2022, Hawaiian Bros earned the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, as the concept tripled its unit count in 2021 with plans to open a total of 25 new locations in 2022. The company was also listed on the 2022 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and highlighted as a "Featured New Entrant." For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.
SOURCE Hawaiian Bros
