Tessemae's Announces Launch of New Product Placement at Nationwide Costco Locations

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessemae's, the nation's premier organic condiment and salad dressing company, today announces that its 2/24 oz Squeeze Bottle Classic Ranch is now available in 75 Costco Clubs across Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio.
"We've made tremendous strides in terms of growing our presence in the retail community over recent years, but this is a true milestone for us. We know the commitment to quality that Costco has come to exemplify and their uncompromising standards so our inclusion, we believe, seems like a natural one," said Brian Vetter, Chief Growth Officer. "We're thrilled to introduce this product to our consumer base across the midwest and look forward to expanding our offerings with Costco over time."
Tessemae's has consistently performed among the top sellers in their category since their launch back in 2009. The company continues to focus on producing the world's most nutritious condiments and dressings and is well positioned to open new distribution channels to accelerate growth. "We continue to field strong interest from a host of additional retailers and thus are bullish about achieving our growth projections over the course of 2022 and beyond," states Vetter.
About Tessemae's:
Tessemae's is a flavor-forward food company that makes clean-label, organic products with uncompromising ingredients of the highest quality. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is at the core of its mission: Simplify Food to Amplify Life. As a pioneer in clean manufacturing, Tessemae's is focused on producing simple and delicious food with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy. All Tessemae's products are made in the U.S., and are available for purchase at Amazon, Baker's, Big Y, City Market, Costco, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Fry's, Giant, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Heinen's, King Soopers, Kroger, Lucky's, Mom's Organic Market, Publix, QFC, Roundy's, Ralphs, Safeway, Sam's Club, Save Mart, Shop Rite, Smith's, Sprouts, Target, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers across the country.
