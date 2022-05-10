New Research Reveals Insights, Attitudes, Trends Among 45-65 Year Old Americans

Premiere 'ROAR Report' Survey Explores Affluent, Optimistic Demographic Leading Active Lifestyles, Breaking Stereotypes, and Re-imagining What's Next

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first in a series of surveys, The Roar Report was commissioned by Michael Clinton, new longevity expert, longtime Hearst executive and bestselling author of ROAR into the Second Half of Your Life (Simon & Schuster, 2021). Conducted by Decode_ M, the research captures attitudes and preferences among 1,000 college-educated respondents 45-65 with household incomes of $100,000+, along with opinions on longevity, health, financial outlook, learning, consumer brands, and more.

"This new segment of 'Reimagineers' are consumers who face the future with great hope and optimism," remarks Clinton. "With the vast majority (94%) describing themselves as open to new possibilities and opportunities, these individuals embrace change and learning, with more than one in five planning to go back to school for continuing education or lifelong learning. In fact, more than a third aim to start a new career, and don't plan to retire at 65."

Research Highlights Reveal Attitudes, Opinions, and Lifestyle Choices

· 94% of 'Reimagineers' describe themselves as open to new possibilities, opportunities

· 79% feel confident about their financial future

· 75% believe their best days are ahead

· 60% want to live to be 100+

· 53% are financially prepared to live to 100

· 37% don't expect to retire at 65 (many aim to keep working – or at least not simply relax)

· 37% would like to start a new career

· 30% plan to work past 70

· 22% consider going back to school (more than 1 in 5)

From a qualitative perspective, the survey affirms the Reimagineer profile demographic as: health-conscious lifelong learners who are willing to try new activities, and believe their best days are ahead. They enjoy travel, restaurant dining, reading, cooking, outdoor activities, and engage freely with both traditional and new media.

Key Attitudinal Insights of the Reimagineer:

· Confident in their financial future

· Life-long learners

· Traveling Nomads

· Pursuing second careers and starting businesses

· Shaping new lifestyles

· Embracing new experiences

· Open to trying new brands

· Health conscious

· Reject retirement

· Tech savvy

Additionally, Reimagineers are drawn to key tech, finance, and fitness brands such as Apple, Nike, Tesla, American Express, and PayPal. In keeping with today's zeitgeist, this segment evidently has the time, willingness, energy, commitment, and financial means to engage with these important categories.

"The research findings reflect a bold optimism among Reimagineers about the future," remarks Mike Berland, founder/CEO of Decode_M. "They stand prepared to make changes, fulfill dreams, and form dynamic relationships with people, brands and organizations that connect well with them."

Brand Performance:

When asked how effectively brands/marketers understand their lifestyle, perspectives, and particular needs, respondents selected the following brands as "very effective":

1. Tesla (59%)

2. Apple (49%)

3. American Express (45%)

4. Netflix (44%)

5. Nike (44% - tied)

Likewise, respondents scored the following brands in terms of how well they use the right images and words to communicate to them:

1. Apple (35%)

2. Target (34%)

3. Netflix (33%)

4. Dove (28%)

5. Nike (24%)

In his 2021 book ROAR into the Second Half of Your Life (Simon & Schuster), winner of the Axiom business book award, Michael Clinton shares unique insights into life's second half, offering perspectives through targeted research and 40 in-depth interviews with "Reimagineers" on new career and lifestyle paths later in life. Designed to inspire radical change in midlife, ROAR is an acronym for Reimagine yourself, Own who you are, Act on what's next, and Reassess your relationships.

Using data and feedback from this research, Clinton aims to update critical content to engage this community, extending the ROAR platform with insights, recommendations, and networking events.

As a result of their sheer size, can-do attitudes, and concentration of wealth, Reimagineers represent the demographic's mavericks and catalysts driving culture, commerce, and half of the nation's economy. The ROAR Report's comprehensive research findings are available upon request.

Michael Clinton is a new longevity expert, bestselling author of ROAR into the Second Half of Your Life (Simon & Schuster, 2021) and founder of The Roar Report, a new research initiative exploring emerging trends and attitudes on aging. Former president and publishing director of Hearst Magazines, Clinton is a regular columnist for Men's Health, writer-at-large for Esquire, and special media advisor to Hearst Corporation's CEO. Michael is based in New York and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

DECODE_M is a research and strategy firm of problem solvers and data-driven story tellers. Based in Vail, Colorado with offices in New York City, the firm captures data to arm organizations with the information needed to make important decisions.

Media Contact

Norbert Beatty, Fortier Public Relations, 1 9178868119, norbert@fortierpr.com

SOURCE ROAR Report