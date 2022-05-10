motormindz appoints Mike Maroone to advise board

DETROIT, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- motormindz, Inc., a highly specialized global automotive consultancy, today announced the appointment of Mike Maroone as Strategic Advisor to the Board.

A renowned entrepreneur, investor and iconic auto retailer, Maroone is regarded as one of the most influential leaders in automotive. He has been recognized as an Automotive News All-Star and as one of the industry's 50 Visionary Dealers of all time.

"We are humbled and honored to have Mike join us in our ongoing mission to accelerate transformative change in our industry," motormindz CEO and Founder Jeff Van Dongen said. "He is a world-class entrepreneur and leader whose accomplishments speak for themselves."

Mike is the CEO of Maroone USA, leading five automotive franchises in Colorado and one in Florida. He serves as the lead director of Carvana, the nation's fastest-growing auto retailer, as well as a director for MDH Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, and several other leading organizations – within, and outside of, automotive.

As owner of Maroone Enterprises since 1997, he works both independently and in partnership in multiple ventures. His business interests include automotive, healthcare, aviation, insurance and real estate where his investments include commercial centers, office buildings, cold storage, apartments, town homes and land.

"I am excited to be working with some of the industry's foremost thought leaders," said Maroone. "The industry is changing rapidly and motormindz provides the critical thinking that allows the industry to stay focused on continuous learning and change management."

Maroone's career in auto retail began with the Maroone Automotive Group which, under his leadership as president, grew to nine franchises in six locations with 900 associates. In partnership with his father, Al, the Maroone Automotive Group was consistently recognized as one of the top-performing auto retail groups in America.

Over an 18-year span, Maroone served as president, chief operating officer and director of AutoNation, Inc. where he was integral in building the group into one of the nation's top automotive retailers. At the time of his retirement from AutoNation in 2015, he helped build a company with nearly 300 dealerships generating close to $20 billion in revenue annually.

"Mike's name commands attention at every level of our industry," said motormindz President Jason Stein. "His experience and strategic insights will prove to be invaluable to our continued growth and in the ongoing evolution of our Future Auto Retail practice. "

motormindz is a highly specialized, global automotive consulting firm committed to delivering world-class solutions to OEMs, suppliers, dealers, and technology providers. Our unique network of C-Level executives spans 30 countries, have sat in the chairs of the customers we serve, and enable the delivery of the transformative results needed to Accelerate What's Next.

