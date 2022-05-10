Fruit And Vegetable Market Size in Argentina to Grow by USD 562.88 million | C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and Calavo Growers Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit And Vegetable Market In Argentina by Product (non-organic and organic) and Distribution Channel (offline and online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The fruit and vegetable market in Argentina is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The potential growth difference for the fruit and vegetable market size in Argentina between 2021 and 2026 is USD 562.88 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growth of the organized retail sector is driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable market in Argentina . Vendors are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution networks through organized retailing to generate more sales volumes and revenue. Organized retailing has grown with the establishment of more supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores.

The is driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable market in . Vendors are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution networks through organized retailing to generate more sales volumes and revenue. Organized retailing has grown with the establishment of more supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Market Challenge: The food contamination from fruits and vegetables will challenge the fruit and vegetable market in Argentina during the forecast period. Contaminants can enter the supply chain and make food products unfit for consumption. Staple fruits, such as peach palm, may contain high levels of oxalates. Long-term exposure to such fruits can affect the immune system and disrupt normal development or cause cancer.

Market Segmentation

The fruit and vegetable market in Argentina is segmented by product (non-organic and organic) and distribution channel (offline and online). The non-organic product segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company is involved in offering fresh fruits and vegetables such as berries, citrus, and grapes, among others, loaded with vitamin C, potassium, phosphorus, and iron designed for breakfast and snacks.

Calavo Growers Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of fresh cut vegetables such as tomatoes which include round, romas and mature greens designed to supply on a weekly, monthly or seasonal basis as per the customer requirement.

Chiquita Brands International Sarl - The company is involved in offering a wide range of banana varieties such as chiquita banana smoothie, almond butter banana coconut energy bowl, among others, which consist of high protein full of fiber designed for a pre-workout meal.

Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of fruit and vegetables such as pineapple, blueberries, and plantains, among others, which are rich in bromelain and has inflammatory properties.

Farm Journal Inc. - The company is involved in offering fruits and vegetables such as berries, citrus, and herbs, among others, which make a great addition to desserts and other baked foods, thus providing a good amount of vitamins.

Fruit And Vegetable Market In Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 562.88 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis Argentina Performing market contribution Argentina at 100% Key consumer countries Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Calavo Growers Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Farm Journal Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Greenyard NV, Natural Food Argentina, Salix Fruits, and Sunkist Growers Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

