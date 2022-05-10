Alphawave Launches US Presence with New Silicon Valley Office

San Jose office will support North American key partners, business, and operations
LONDON, and TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alphawave IP AWE, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, announced today the opening of its new office in San Jose, California – marking the launch of its presence in the United States.
Alphawave expects the US office to grow to more than 40 employees by the end of the year, with the majority of employees in sales roles. The onsite laboratory will showcase the company's most advanced technology from its IP cores and interface controllers to a demonstration of 100G-1.6Tbps data transfer.
"With the vast majority of our customer base in North America – and specifically in the United States – Silicon Valley is the natural choice for our new flagship North American office," said Tony Pialis, CEO, president, and co-founder of Alphawave. "Our San Jose office will expand the company's footprint in Silicon Valley and our ability to support customers in North America. The new office will also feature an enhanced laboratory facility to demonstrate our latest connectivity solutions with key partners in the industry."
Alphawave's new Silicon Valley office follows the company's 2021 annual earnings report with over 225% year-on-year growth and its agreement to acquire OpenFive – which will accelerate Alphawave's connectivity leadership, product offerings, and customer base. Alphawave's vision is to power the world's infrastructure to make data transfer faster, more reliable, and efficient for everything from 5G wireless networks, hyperscale data centers, AI, and other emerging applications.
Alphawave has about 170 employees worldwide and plans to continue global expansion through its OpenFive transaction and customer growth. The company will also open a second Silicon Valley office in Milpitas in 2022, pending its OpenFive acquisition.
About Alphawave IP
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions, therefore, meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, computing, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com
