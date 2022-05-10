RED OXYGEN PARTNERS WITH RESIDENTIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TO ENABLE EASY TEXTING WITH COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND STAFF

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oxygen, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, today announces a strategic partnership with Residential Management Systems (RMS). As part of the partnership, Red Oxygen's SMS solutions will be exclusively recommended by RMS through its Mercury products, which enable university and college housing and residential staff to deliver revolutionary, customized content to students and housing team.
"There is no shortage of text message providers out there," said Tom Sheahan, CEO and co-founder of Red Oxygen. "We are humbled to know that Red Oxygen stood out in a way that has earned us the title of exclusive SMS partner for RMS' innovative Mercury product line. These tools streamline custom housing applications, contracts, electronic signatures, payments, student assignments and so much more. Adding easy text message capabilities into the mix, we believe, strengthens an already impeccable product. We're proud to have this relationship with RMS, and feel it's a natural fit."
Red Oxygen's SMS solutions will now be available as an optional add-on for all RMS Mercury customers which includes universities and colleges around the United States.
"We are excited to partner with Red Oxygen to bring even greater functionality to our Mercury products," said Graham Banister, RMS President and CEO. "Red Oxygen's SMS solutions work seamlessly with Mercury, allowing you to send text messages to your residents. SMS can be sent to individuals as confirmations, alerts, and more, or they can be sent to multiple residents. Our clients have used Red Oxygen for several years and it is exciting to formalize the partnership so that we can bring even greater communication options to our clients."
To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/
To learn more about Residential Management Services, visit https://mercury.rms-inc.com/
ABOUT RED OXYGEN
Founded in 2001, Red Oxygen is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily online, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Red Oxygen has worked with some of the world's top brands, including: Lowe's, Allstate, Neiman Marcus, Shell, The University of Chicago, Pfizer and more. Red Oxygen has been trusted to send more than 400 million messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Red Oxygen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.