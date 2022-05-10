GL Homes to Offer New Luxurious Homes at Arden, South Florida's First Master-Planned Agrihood

Arden, South Florida's award-winning residential agrihood, announced today that it has welcomed top luxury builder GL Homes to its portfolio of renowned home builders. Prospective homebuyers will be able to choose from nine magnificent single-family homes nestled within Arden's picturesque lakeside community featuring a variety of resort-style amenities and its very own working farm.

Palm Beach County, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arden, Palm Beach County's first master-planned agrihood today announced the addition of GL Homes to its roster of premier homebuilders. GL Homes' newest 48' Collection will be on sale starting May 20th, 2022.

Prospective homebuyers will be able to select from nine new floorplans of exceptionally crafted, single-family homes by GL Homes, each coming in one of three gorgeous exterior elevations: Rustic, Farmhouse, and Coastal. These stunning new homes range from 1,869 to 3,299 square feet and feature nine spacious floorplans with two to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages.

With pricing starting in the $600s, these beautiful new home designs are perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious, newly constructed home in Palm Beach County.

Set on 48-foot lots, GL Homes' new collection is complete with a gourmet kitchen, modern stainless-steel appliances, luxury bathrooms, open living spaces, and plenty of ways to personalize interior features, offering homeowners a chance to live lavishly for an incredible value.

GL Homes will be celebrating their grand opening at Arden on May 20th.

"We are very excited to welcome GL Homes to Arden. GL Homes has a well-earned and longstanding reputation for delivering some of the best quality homes to homebuyers in Florida," said Suzanne Maddalon, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Freehold Communities. "These homes are the perfect choice for any individual or family looking to experience a healthy farm-to-table lifestyle and resort-style amenities in a luxurious home."

About Arden

Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers, A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf. Direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities makes Arden's location second to none.

