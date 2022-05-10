Ohza Introduces Pineapple and Grapefruit Mimosas

The Original Canned Mimosaä Company Expands Offerings and Widens Distribution Across United States

Not Just for Brunch, Now Available In Texas, Washington, Oregon and Kentucky

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohza, the original canned mimosaä company that combines premium sparkling wine and 100% real fruit-juice to make a perfect mimosa to be enjoyed on any occasion, is pleased to introduce their newest offerings; Pineapple and Grapefruit. The new styles join the rest of Ohza's roster of canned mimosas, which include Classic Mimosa, Classic Bellini, Mango and Cranberry. Pineapple and Grapefruit are available in 12oz cans with an SRP of $9.99/4pk, Ohza Pineapple is 120 calories, 4g of sugar, while Ohza Grapefruit 110 calories, 2g of sugar. All Ohza mimosas are gluten free, vegan, with zero added sugar and made with 100% natural juice.

In addition, Ohza is excited to announce that the brand has expanded to additional markets across the United States including Texas, Washington, Oregon, and Kentucky. Via distribution with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (TX), Columbia Distributing (WA, OR), and Heidelberg Distributing (KY) along with Ohza's easy-to-navigate direct to consumer platform, it has never been easier to find Ohza near you or ship directly to your door.

Since launching in June 2019, Ohza has prided itself on delivering award-winning taste and a variety of styles, all of which are made with up to 80% less sugar and 60% fewer calories than the traditional and average 'at home, self-made' mimosa. Ohza's newest additions, Pineapple and Grapefruit, are full of flavor and enjoyment, with zero added sugars or artificial flavors. Ohza Mimosas are made with all natural ingredients, developed by their team of in-house mixologists. Ohza's mission is to create innovative, better-for-you cocktails that don't compromise taste and remain available at an accessible price point.

"We're thrilled to debut the Pineapple and Grapefruit mimosas ahead of summer, especially since these were two of the most requested flavors by our customers. With the addition of these classics to our existing lineup, fans now have an even wider variety to choose from. Ohza is the perfect drink to enjoy at the beach, on the boat, by the pool or really any occasion with friends and family," says Ryan Ayotte, founder, of Ohza. "It's great to be expanding Ohza across the country, we started as a Northeast focused brand and we have since grown as consumer demand increased, most recently launching across Texas, Washington, Oregon, and Kentucky. We look forward to engaging with consumers in these new markets and are pleased to be aligned with Southern Glazers in the majority of our markets."

Ohza has won several awards from the drinks industry's most respected beverage competitions. Most recently, Ohza's Pineapple garnered a Gold Medal from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, Ohza was named a Top 4 Canned Cocktail company nationally in 2020 and 2021 by USA Today readers. For more information about Ohza, please visit www.ohzamimosas.com and follow Ohza on social media at @OhzaMimosas .

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, Mass. As a sparkling wine cocktail company, Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and real juice like you would when making them yourself, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in six flavors, Ohza is one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry. Ohza is available directly to consumers in 43 states at ohzamimosas.com, as well as at 2000+ retailers in the Northeast, Georgia, Texas, Washington, Oregon and Kentucky, including Whole Foods, Wegmans, BevMo, Fresh Market, Cost Plus World Market, Total Wine & More, Hananford and many other fine independent retailers. Follow Ohza on Instagram and Twitter @ohzamimosas, and like on Facebook.

