iDashboards Launches Real-Time Operational Intelligence Platform - Rebrands as TruOI

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDashboards.com has changed its name to TruOI with the launch of its next Operational Intelligence platform - the TruOI.com.
For nearly 20 years, iDashboards has been an innovator in the business intelligence (BI) space. During that time, the company has served over 5,000 clients and invested in technology offerings and services to better support its customers. With ongoing input from its customer base, and an eye on changing market needs, it has evolved from a BI software company to an Operational Intelligence (OI) platform.
Introducing the Operational Intelligence Platform
Multi-location businesses, especially franchises and chains, face a myriad of challenges stemming from a complex operating environment. With loosely integrated staff, systems, processes, and data, it can be challenging for companies to gain the efficiency needed for increased profitability and growth.
Operational Intelligence combines the elements of real-time analytics with the ability to act automatically on those insights with real-time performance triggers and coaching. TruOI technology is uniquely suited to the challenges of multi-location businesses and their need for an operational success model that increases efficiency and fuels growth.
TruOI is Operational Intelligence
The TruOI Operational Intelligence platform integrates all of a company's existing operations software, facility systems, forms/documents, and data from all company locations and systems under one umbrella platform to offer real-time management capabilities for all aspects of a business.
The power of the TruOI platform also gives companies the ability to automate many of their day-to-day operating activities with automated triggers driven by key performance indicators.
In addition, TruOI connects both corporate and location team members with real-time coaching, performance management alerts, and detailed measurements based on organizational goals and operational needs.
TruOI founder and CEO Shadan Malik states, "This one-of-a-kind OI platform is the digital transformation needed by every organization looking to increase team member performance and accelerating growth."
For companies with 5 locations or 10,000, TruOI offers real-time management of all of their success parameters, puts many of the day-to-day activities on autopilot, and gives multi-unit business leaders back their time so they can focus on the big picture and their next big step.
Visit www.TruOI.com to see how TruOI helps multi-location businesses take their next big step.
About TruOI: TruOI offers a real-time Operational Intelligence platform that integrates all of a company's software, measurement, coaching, and training systems under one umbrella application and automates business activity to increase profitability and growth. More than 5,000 organizations have leveraged TruOI technology to drive success and innovation.
SOURCE TruOI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.