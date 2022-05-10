Los Angeles Strategic Communications Firm Red Banyan Hires Micaela Stevens

LA-based crisis and strategic communications agency Red Banyan has hired Micaela Stevens as an Account Executive. Stevens will provide support for the firm's growing crisis response team, including media relations, research, community engagement and content creation.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading global crisis PR agency, has hired Micaela Stevens as an Account Executive in its growing Los Angeles office.

Stevens will provide support for the firm's crisis response team, with a wide range of skills that include media relations, research, community engagement and content creation. Her background includes PR and marketing experience in hospitality, lifestyle and non-profit.

"I am thrilled to join Red Banyan's Los Angeles office as it continues to increase its West Coast presence," Stevens said. "It's a privilege to work alongside such a high-caliber team of collaborative strategic communications experts doing meaningful work."

Stevens holds a master's degree in Strategic Public Relations from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Occidental College.

"Micaela is a wonderful addition to our California team. Her enthusiasm, can-do attitude and willingness to pitch in at a moment's notice make her a valuable addition to the Red Banyan staff," said Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman.

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has established itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

