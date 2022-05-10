Foodmate Announced Opening of a New Factory

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodmate, an innovative Chinese enterprise engaged in R&D, manufacture and sales of a diversified product portfolio which includes natural, nutritious food ingredients such as Gelatin, Hydrocolloids, Collagen Peptides, Functional animal proteins, Calorie-free Sugar Substitute, has announced the rollout of its Phase II Plant in May 2022.
New modern factory
The new state-of-the-art facility will further strengthen the food ingredients technology leader's R&D and production capabilities and accelerate the ongoing exploration and execution of various functional healthcare food, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical capsules, low Na+ diet, and Vegan products orders from its growing international customer base.
The new factory is designed in accordance with highest EU standards and using equipment made of stainless steel 304 and 306 only. In addition, the newly established innovation center is based in the new factory and co-launched with it. The overall scale of the laboratory area has extended by 5 times in comparison to the previous one and equipped with dozens of top notch microbial, physics, chemistry laboratory instruments to meet the fast increasing experimenting needs. All of which are also built in one hundred thousand class clean environment.
Drive product and service innovation
"We do not just dream big, we are acting upon our promise." Foodmate CEO Lemon said, "The new facility will continue to bring innovative products and solutions in the nutrition and health sector, meat processing sector, beverage sector, bakery sector and other industries."
"We are dedicated to provide the best solutions for functional health foods, dietary supplements, low-calorie foods and vegetarian products." He continues. "This new facility enables us to support our partners with a much more powerful R&D capacity which leads to even better product solutions. Our swift responsiveness to partners' large supply demands is ensured and our control over deliverables is reinforced. This is one major step on our way of winning."
For more information or to reach out with interest in cooperation with Foodmate, please visit www.foodmategroup.com or send the email to info@foodmategroup.com.
About FOODMATE:
Foodmate Co., Ltd. was funded in 2012, with the factory located in Jiujiang city, Jiangxi Province, and the head office in Shanghai, China. Foodmate is an innovative Chinese enterprise engaged in R&D, manufacture and sales of a diversified product portfolio which includes natural, nutritious food ingredients such as Gelatin, Hydrocolloids, Collagen Peptides, Functional animal proteins, Transglutamianse, Calorie-free Sugar Substitute. Three new products, Functional animal proteins, FoodVanil™ Vanilin and cold water-soluble gelatin, will be launched in 2022. With a dedicated R&D team and high-quality products, Foodmate has established business relationships with customers in more than 50 countries and provide product solutions for the global 2000+ enterprises. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.foodmategroup.com.
SOURCE Foodmate
