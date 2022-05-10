THE BIG SCIENCE FESTIVAL IS RETURNING THIS JUNE

MORE THAN EVER, IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE SCIENCE AND SCIENTISTS!

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After two editions were postponed because of the pandemic, the BIG CELEBRATION OF SCIENCE is pleased to announce: We will be back from June 10 to 12! In collaboration with Espace pour la vie, Eurêka! is heading towards its 15th anniversary and planning an exciting return in the heart of Parc Jean-Drapeau. With Water in All Its States as this year's theme, the Festival will delight visitors with a memorable experience. And considering the crisis we have just been through, science and technology have never been more deserving of celebration.

A 15th ANNIVERSARY MOVE: A NEW EXPERIENCE AT THE BIOSPHÈRE

This edition of the Festival, from June 10 to 12, will focus on the theme of Water in All Its States. In a format that is just as interactive, but developed in compliance with current health measures, Eurêka! will invite festival-goers of all ages to think about ways to preserve this natural heritage, learn about ecosystems and the impact of climate change, and discover a host of innovative water-related technologies. All in a format imbued with the playful, festive and even wacky signature that has made Eurêka! such a success for 14 years.

The Eurêka Festival! will now be held at the foot of the Biosphère, in the heart of Parc Jean-Drapeau. Located on Île Sainte-Hélène, two minutes from the Jean-Drapeau metro station, this Espace pour la vie museum, dedicated to the environment, hosts exhibitions and artistic installations that invite dialogue between science, culture, social innovation and the environment. Activities at the Biosphère enable curious minds to better understand major contemporary environmental issues and discover solutions for dealing with them. Located in a veritable natural oasis, this pioneer of sustainable architecture offers breathtaking views of downtown Montreal and the St. Lawrence River, making it the ideal setting for the theme of WATER.

MONTREAL'S ONLY EDUCATIONAL FESTIVAL

In addition to lighting a scientific spark in young people and showcasing the incredible wealth of our local science, Eurêka! encourages citizens to develop a critical eye and a scientific view of current affairs and the world around them. As Montreal's only educational festival for the general public, it is an essential event for promoting science, technology and innovation to a wide audience. The Festival helps mobilize the scientific culture community by offering some fifty organizations, companies and institutions an exceptional showcase every year.

A CONTINUING DIGITAL ADVENTURE

Next fall, in order to promote the Festival and broaden its reach, Eurêka! will continue the digital adventure, begun in 2021, by renewing the scientific content of its new edutainment platform. It will feature new activities highlighting ground-breaking fields: aerospace, technology, health and life sciences, earth and environmental sciences, and more. To explore this new virtual archipelago, go to: https://archipelvirtuel.festivaleureka.ca/

PROGRAM: https://festivaleureka.ca/

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 10 ● 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Saturday June 11 ● 10:30 am to 7:30 pm + Evening programming starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 ● 10:30 am to 5 pm

ABOUT

L'ÎLE DU SAVOIR

L'île du Savoir is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the emergence of a scientific culture and a dynamic new generation in science and technology by bringing together partners from educational and research institutions, scientific culture organizations and the business community.

THE EURÊKA! FESTIVAL

Eurêka! is the biggest science festival in Quebec, each year attracting science enthusiasts and the simply curious, both young and old. On the program: three days of fun, scientific discoveries and a host of FREE interactive activities. Since the start of this great adventure in 2007, more than a million enthusiastic visitors, including 50,000 students, have joined the celebration!

ESPACE POUR LA VIE

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring and creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie