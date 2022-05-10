Zaxby's appoints Michelle Morgan as first chief people officer

Zaxby's veteran to guide 'People First' culture
ATHENS, Ga., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the Georgia-based premium quick-service restaurant franchise known for its Signature Sandwich, Chicken Fingerz™ and flavorful signature sauces, announced today that Michelle Morgan has been named chief people officer. The executive leadership position is designed to elevate the brand's "People First" culture and strengthen guidance around its core values. Morgan will be the first chief people officer in Zaxby's 32-year history.
"Our values reinforce our everyday leadership behaviors, which are ultimately aimed to enrich lives," said Bernard Acoca, Zaxby's CEO. "Michelle is a strong servant leader who will continue to work consistently to strengthen our foundational commitment to put our team members and franchisees first. Her long history with Zaxby's gives her a unique vantage point on people-related issues."
Morgan most recently served as executive vice president of culture & brand experience at Zaxby's and has been with the company for over 20 years. She started out as a front-line store cashier and progressively grew into various leadership roles in operations and human resources. Morgan was instrumental in developing and implementing company-wide standards for diversity and inclusion, talent development, corporate citizenship and guest service.
"Michelle is known not only for her business acumen but for her courage in championing solutions, fostering collaboration, and advocating for people," Acoca added. "The guest experience will never exceed the employee experience, and in a time where a challenging but fun and inspirational environment is vital to a company's success, Michelle has proven that she can lead through our values while building talent and capability across the organization."
As chief people officer, Morgan will be responsible for optimizing recruitment, performance and professional development as well as elevating and reinforcing Zaxby's culture and aligning the mission with values, decisions and commitments.
"Zaxby's has the talent, the drive, and the vision to provide incredible opportunities for employees, franchisees, and communities across the country," said Morgan. "I am excited to lead the employee experience and ensure that we continue to 'enrich lives' through our support center, in the restaurants, through the guest experience and into the communities we serve."
About Zaxby's
Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.
Media Contact:
Jacob Teetzmann
Tombras
1.423.494.3673
jteetzmann@tombras.com
SOURCE Zaxby's
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.