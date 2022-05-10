The Deadline Is Fast-Approaching for California State-Required RBS Training

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously extended deadline for Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training now required in the state of California is quickly approaching. Here's what alcohol servers need to know:

The deadline for California State -Required RBS Training is July 1st

In accordance with Assembly Bill 1221 which created the Responsible Beverage Service Training Program Act, all servers of alcohol, as well as managers of servers, are required to obtain RBS training and a valid RBS certification by July 1st, 2022. The deadline had previously been extended in June, 2020, with the passing of Assembly Bill 82.

The purpose of the training is to arm servers with the skills and knowledge they need to effectively serve alcoholic beverages and, by extension, reduce harm related to alcohol in local communities. Training can only be delivered through an approved provider, such as Userve, that has been accredited by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

Userve Offers State-Approved, Easy and Convenient RBS Training

When looking for training, either individual or for one's organization, look no further than Userve. The state-approved Userve RBS Training Course allows students to work on their own time and schedule, and at their own pace. Training is completed 100% online from anywhere, even a mobile device. Userve's affordable, efficient self-serve model makes enrollment easy with just a few clicks, and gives students instant access, allowing one to complete the course in hours, not days.

To learn more, visit the Userve website.

About Userve

Userve is on a mission to empower and change the hospitality and food service industries by equipping food handlers and alcohol servers with the tools and resources needed to make a difference in a convenient, affordable and effective way.

WIth 10+ years in the business, and over 300,000 students successfully trained, Userve is a trusted leader in food and hospitality education, providing affordable, easy-to-access, and effective training.

Media Enquiries

For further information please contact us .

SOURCE Userve Inc