Food Encapsulation Market size worth $ 61,910 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing adoption of microencapsulation for functional ingredients and increasing consumer preference for healthy & convenient food are expected to drive the Food Encapsulation Market over the predicted years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Food Encapsulation Market" By Product (Polysaccharides, Proteins, Lipids, Emulsifiers), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Food Encapsulation Market size was valued at USD 36,539.68 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 61,910 Million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Food Encapsulation Market Overview

The Global Food Encapsulation market is expanding with a CAGR of 5.11% due to changing lifestyles of people is encouraging people to increase their consumption of dietary supplements worldwide. The prime reason behind the rising demand for dietary supplements is a busy schedule, which is affecting the health of people. The increasing disposable income with a preference for healthy food is boosting the global demand.

North America accounts for a major portion of the market which is more than 40%. The region's rapid urbanization and customers' increasingly busy lifestyles are driving up demand for convenience foods. The convenience of packaged food must be processed in order for the meal's taste, flavor, and aroma to last longer. Furthermore, retailers and consumers want these packaged food goods to have a longer shelf life.

Under product type, Protein and polysaccharides both total more than 60% overall market share. The growing demand for artificial sweeteners is over sugar for many sweet-tasting products. This is propelling the demand over the forecast period. The rising use of sugar-free chewing gums and other confectioneries.

The global encapsulation market is expected to reach the market value of USD 61,910.0 Mn by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 5.11% during the same period. The drivers for the market are the growing demand for encapsulated food with flavors and colors from the food industry. The restraints for the market are high production costs and less-skilled workers.

Key Developments

May 2021 . Amyris and Ingredion have joined forces to produce sugar-reduced and fermentation-based food ingredients.

. Amyris and Ingredion have joined forces to produce sugar-reduced and fermentation-based food ingredients. March 2021 . IFF will complete its merger with DuPont's Nutrition and Biosciences business. The merger creates a global ingredients and solutions leader serving the consumer-oriented food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness end markets.

. IFF will complete its merger with DuPont's Nutrition and Biosciences business. The merger creates a global ingredients and solutions leader serving the consumer-oriented food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness end markets. February 24, 2020 . Thanks to Cargill, retail food and foodservice businesses can now capture their share of the growing plant-based protein market under their own brands. The global food and agriculture company announced today that its new private label plant-based patties and ground products will be available in retailers and restaurants beginning in early April.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Frieslandcampina Kievit, Royal DSM, Kerry, Ingredion, Lycored, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, and Balchem.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Food Encapsulation Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Food Encapsulation Market, By Product

Protein



Polysaccharide



Lipids



Emulsifiers

Food Encapsulation Market, By Application

Bakery, Confectionery, and Dairy Product



Dietary Supplements



Beverages



Others

Food Encapsulation Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

