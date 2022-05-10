United Kingdom Private Healthcare Self-Pay Market Report 2022: Price Comparisons, Major Provider Schemes And Finance Options, The Future of Self-Pay

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Healthcare Self-Pay UK Market Report: Fourth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers industry-leading data and analysis of industry growth trends and the overall competitive landscape. For these reasons, the report is essential reading for anyone with an interest in private outpatient and inpatient healthcare. This includes UK private healthcare providers, suppliers, advisors, investors and insurers.

Following healthy growth which bucked the economic trends of 2020-21, the self-pay market continued its trajectory of market-beating growth throughout 2021-22. Key underlying drivers for this have been NHS waiting lists and NHS demand management. Statistics are now showing people increasingly turning to private healthcare providers to access care.

This has been supported by growing awareness of private GPs, consultants, and diagnostic services. Furthermore, patients can access services via technology platforms, bringing people into contact with private healthcare for the first time.

Reasons for self-pay market growth

Consumer confidence is key to this market growth being sustained through 2022-23. The report states that the direction of travel is not yet clear. Surveys show that factors such as the increased cost of living and growing spending choices may dampen this growth.

The private health sector may also struggle to meet demand owing to staffing and resourcing challenges. Nevertheless, confidence that the market will continue to achieve double-digit growth in the next three years remains high.

The impact of Covid-19

The report also has a focus on the state of the market following Covid-19. There is clearly a direct correlation between lengthening NHS waiting lists and people's appetite to pay for treatment. No-one likes to be in unnecessary pain and the push factors may be enough to sustain this growth.



What the report covers?

Market

Market research and analysis

Market insight from leading providers

Price comparisons

Major provider scheme and finance options

The patient perspective

The future of self-pay

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade Associations

Major independent sector healthcare providers

Private providers details pricing and comparisons

Who is the report for?

Hospital & Clinic C-suite Professionals

Specialist Acute Medical Care Providers

Private Medical Insurance Groups

Clinical Commissioning Groups

NHS Foundation Trusts

Investors

Banks

Private Equity

Central & Local Government

Think Tanks

Lawyers

Management Consultants

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary and Highlights



1. The Research In Context

1.1 Recent trends in private healthcare

1.2 Provider market shares

1.3 Recent trends in the insured market

1.4 Private practice fee income

1.4.1 The regional picture

1.5 Overview of the UK self-pay market

1.6 The cosmetic surgery market

1.6.1 Cosmetic surgery key findings

1.6.2 Cosmetic surgery growth drivers

1.6.3 Hair restoration surgery

1.6.4 International medical travel

1.6.5 Marketing cosmetic surgery

1.6.7 The gender difference



2. Market

2.1 The role of the private medical insurers

2.2 The role of the NHS

2.3 Moves by major acute providers and others

2.4 The role of third-party administrators

2.5 The role of finance providers

2.6 Regulation and oversight

2.6.1 Care Quality Commission developments for independent acute hospitals and clinics

2.6.1.1 The CQC and the cosmetic market

2.6.1.2 CQC review of cosmetic providers 2019



3. Survey And Research Analysis

3.1 Survey feedback and responses: SurveyMonkey

3.1.1 What percentage of your total admissions (inpatient and day case) is self-pay?

3.1.2 Movement in the percentage of self-pay admissions over the last 12 months

3.1.3 What factors have affected the number of self-pay admissions in the last 12 months?

3.1.4 What are the five most popular self-pay procedures at your organisation in terms of volume?

3.1.5 If you offer a fixed-price surgery scheme, what does the price include?

3.1.6 What percentage of patients have needs or risk factors that lead you to charge something different to the published fixed price?

3.1.7 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on informing and influencing patient choice?

3.1.8 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on driving quality and outcomes of care?

3.1.9 How do you think PHIN's work will affect your business in the future?

3.1.10 What proportion of your marketing budget do you intend to allocate to the promotion of self-pay surgery?

3.1.11 In marketing self-pay surgery, which of the following marketing and promotional activities are you likely to use in the next 12 months?

3.1.12 Which of the following marketing and promotional activities do you feel are the most successful in attracting self-pay patients?

Select the three most effective activities:

3.1.13 Prospects for the self-pay market over the next three years

3.1.14 What do you think will be the most important factors affecting the self-pay market over the next three years?

3.1.15 In which age group do you think there will be the most demand or self-pay?

3.2 Research outputs: Google Trends (UK) research

3.2.1 Cataract surgery

3.2.2 Hip replacement

3.2.3 Knee replacement

3.2.4 Hernia repair

3.2.5 MRI Scanning



4. Market Insight

4.1 Clinical drivers

4.2 Private medical insurance

4.3 Affordability

4.4 The NHS

4.5 The wider economy

4.6 Customer focus

4.7 Other factors

4.8 Quality



5. Price Comparisons

5.1 Pricing for self-pay procedures

5.1.1 Prostate surgery

5.1.2 Hip replacement

5.1.3 Shoulder surgery

5.2 Calculating the percentage difference for average treatment prices

5.3 NHS pricing for self-pay procedures

5.4 Pricing for cosmetic surgery procedures



6. Major Provider Schemes And Finance Options

6.1 Comparison of fixed price schemes from major providers

6.1.1 Nuffield Health

6.1.2 Circle Health

6.1.3 Spire Healthcare

6.1.4 Ramsay Healthcare

6.2 Third-party administrators

6.3 Online third-party administrators and treatment sourcing services

6.4 Comparison of finance schemes from major providers for self-pay and cosmetic surgery patients



7. The Patient's Service

7.1 PHIN's perspective



8. The Future of Self-Pay

8.1 The views of influencers and opinion leaders

8.2 New players attracted to the self-pay market

8.2.1 Online and app-based services

8.2.2 Private GP services

8.3 The role of clinical innovation

8.4 Demographics

8.5 The role of effective marketing and engagement

8.6 Quality as a driver



Glossary



Regulators



Trade Bodies and Associations



Major Independent Healthcare Providers



Private Providers Details Pricing and Comparisons



Financial Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q6uiq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets