Unleashed Brands Names Chris Andrews As New CIO

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Adds Key New Role to Innovate IT Development
DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, is expanding its leadership team by hiring Chris Andrews and appointing him to the company's newly-created position of Chief Information Officer.
Andrews has served as CIO for Smoothie King for the past three years and held similar positions previously with Pei Wei Asian Diner and On the Border. His career started with his family's IT outsourcing company before moving into consulting. He has worked with a wide variety of technological solutions and has experience with IT effectiveness reviews, security penetration testing, data warehouse design and IT governance reviews.
The new CIO position emerged as a result of the high-growth period Unleashed Brands is experiencing and the continued expansion of the platform. Andrews' role will help the leadership team develop and implement direction for Unleashed Brands technology stack and data lake infrastructure, as he will work closely with the Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Analytics.
"This new hire highlights the need for a larger executive team to support our growing platform and franchisees," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Chris brings experience and knowledge of the information technology landscape, coupled with tremendous leadership and entrepreneurial drive. This will be instrumental in the company's continued success, and we are thrilled to have him on board."
Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."
To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit unleashedbrands.com.
About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.
Media Contact: Jayne Bauer, Fishman Public Relations, jbauer@fishmanpr.com or 847-894-9766
SOURCE Unleashed Brands
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.