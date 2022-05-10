Global igaming affiliate Leadstar Media fully licensed in West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media is fully licensed and operational in the state of West Virginia. The sports wagering supplier license issued by The West Virginia Lottery allows the company to partner with and promote the legal betting sites in the state.
Leadstar Media is ready to support Mountain State sport fans with legal sportsbooks, betting offers and information through the company's US products, including Sportsbooksonline.com and Unitedgamblers.com. The company previously held an interim license from The West Virginia Lottery.
Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media:
"In the past 12 months we've experienced big growth in the USA and we are pleased to announce yet another state where we are fully licensed and operating according to the laws. Getting our license in West Virginia is another stepping stone for us in the journey of becoming the best affiliate in every regulated US state.
I am proud of the hard work our US team has done and look forward to continued success in what is possibly to become the world's biggest gambling market. We are in this for the long term and I look forward to building our presence in West Virginia for years to come."
The license will allow Leadstar Media to display the full range of legal betting sites in West Virginia across their product portfolio.
Leadstar Media is now operational in 15 states including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Colorado.
