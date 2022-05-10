Arklyz Acquires Asphaltgold

Arklyz expands its portfolio with Sneaker & Streetwear inspired Lifestyle Digital-first Omnichannel Boutique - Asphaltgold

STANS, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arklyz Group continues its ambitious global expansion with the acquisition of Asphaltgold , one of the leading European omnichannel player for pinnacle sneakers & streetwear.

"The acquisition of Asphaltgold was a very strategic decision for us. Asphalgold's digital first approach led by story-telling through social media platforms to build community, combined with top-tier access on all relevant sneaker and streetwear brands, is highly attractive for Arklyz's future expansion plans," said owner and CEO of Arklyz, Param Singh.

Daniel Benz, founder and CEO of Asphaltgold, is equally excited about the new alliance. "We are happy to join forces with such a strategically strong partner as Arklyz and I am looking forward to jointly creating continued growth and success for Asphaltgold."



After the acquisition of the global retailer The Athlete's Foot in 2021, Arklyz's acquisition of Asphaltgold marks the next step in its growth ambitions. Under Arklyz's leadership, Asphaltgold will continue to operate their online retail platform and retail storefronts, while utilizing Arklyz`s global operations expertise, infrastructure and valuable reputation to elevate the business.

Arklyz Group's acquisition of Asphaltgold is effective immediately. For more information, visit arklyz.com, and asphaltgold.com.

About Arklyz:

Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, lifestyle, athleisure and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & ecommerce and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.arklyz.com .

About Asphaltgold:

Asphaltgold is one of the leading online shops for pinnacle sneakers and contemporary streetwear in Europe. Since being founded in 2008, Asphaltgold has been continuously working on new ideas and building a community. Exclusive cooperations with partners like Nike, Adidas, New Balance and various cross-sector brands like Leica, Vitra or Smart are regular highlights for the German retailer. Asphaltgold has a huge fanbase on social media with almost one and a half million followers on Instagram and Facebook. For more information, please visit www.asphaltgold.com .

