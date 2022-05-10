Conga Unveils New Product Updates Across its Revenue Lifecycle Management Solution

New features for Conga CLM, Conga Sign, Conga Composer, and Conga CPQ are game-changers for increasing revenue while delivering smarter and faster experiences for customers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in scalable revenue lifecycle management solutions, today announced new enhancements across its revenue lifecycle solution. The customer-driven, innovative features are designed specifically to help businesses increase revenue lifecycle certainty, with AI-powered capabilities to deliver faster and smarter experiences for customers.

The Availability of APIs for Conga Sign and Conga Composer and Significant New Capabilities for Sign

The latest updates include the addition of full application programming interfaces (APIs) providing direct access to Conga Composer and Conga Sign functionalities. These APIs allow customers to integrate data from a large variety of sources to generate documents and create signing experiences while integrating them into customer websites, portals, and apps. Customers can now apply Conga's solutions using data from any Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tool, database, or enterprise solution to create an automated and seamless business process for customers.

Sign APIs allow customers to embed Sign in any of their current processes that require electronic signature, while Composer APIs allow document generation to be seamlessly integrated into any business process or experience. The updates are consistent with Conga's strategy of being an API-first vendor, allowing customers, partners, and other software companies to fully leverage the power of Conga's solutions within their processes and applications.

In addition to the APIs deployment flexibility, Sign's new APIs also provide a significant expansion of Conga's eSignature capabilities. These capabilities include support for advanced and qualified electronic signature for high compliance use cases, more rigorous signer authentication methods ranging from one-time passcodes to Government ID verification with face match, and full white labeling for companies that need to extend brand control across their customer contact points.

New AI and ML Capabilities to Enhance Certainty and Accuracy for Businesses

Conga has also enhanced its market-leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. Conga Contract Intelligence, from the 2021 acquisition of Contract Wrangler, is now fully integrated into Conga's CLM solutions, creating the most reliable and robust AI-driven contract management offering on the market. These updates allow customers to gain critical visibility into the terms within their contracts with best-in-class intelligence and third-party paper ingestion to extract terms and clauses from all contracts to better manage opportunities and obligations.

"While AI has become an expectation that every business demands, businesses also demand clear and meaningful value from it. And as business moves faster than ever, remotely and digitally, our customers expect the best," said Randy Littleson, Chief Marketing Officer, Conga. "That's why the integration of Conga Contract Intelligence into our market-leading CLM solutions is so valuable. Just as AI has changed the way we do business, we have witnessed first-hand the accelerated business outcomes and timelines that occur when our customers apply AI to their contract processes as well. The application of AI to our CLM solutions puts Conga—and our customers—in a position to outpace the competition."

Real-Time Collaboration Features for Conga CLM

Furthermore, Conga announced new real-time collaboration features to Conga CLM with Microsoft 365 support for contract redlining and collaboration in real-time, offering the following benefits to businesses of all sizes:

A better parallel review solution that enables multiple reviewers to redline contracts simultaneously and in real-time, while eliminating back and forth emails during the review process

More agility and visibility into contract negotiation along with increases in speed to execution

True collaboration with internal and external parties, with controls around collaborators

Increased Performance and Scale for Conga CPQ

The updates also include key enhancements to Conga CPQ to improve sales efficiencies, to increase deal sizes with targeted product recommendations, and to deliver a better customer experience capable of handling up to 10,000 lines of pricing in a single quote.

"Conga serves the largest international businesses with the most complex products and services. But this ever-expanding complexity requires ever-expanding performance and scale. As a result, we have been laser-focused on increasing our support for complex pricing and configuration and have significantly improved our ability to service these complex transactions," said Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Conga. "We are committed to being the scale, complexity and performance leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management, and our latest updates are aimed at just this. Now, we are the only organization capable of delivering the breadth of capabilities modern-day companies need to proactively manage their revenue lifecycle. I am pleased with Conga's ability to help businesses better manage risk and optimize revenue with innovations that continue to fulfill that vision."

To learn more, visit conga.com.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our revenue lifecycle management solution, we transform your unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a single critical insights data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team.

Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue operations.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, FINN Partners for Conga, 1 312-766-5515, addie.reed@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Conga