Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund FMN has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).
Tax-Free Dividend Per Share
Record Date:
May 23, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date:
May 20, 2022
Payable Date:
June 1, 2022
Amount
Change From
$0.054
$ --
Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.
Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.1 billion in assets under management. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.
