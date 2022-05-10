Tenyx Announces $15 Million in Seed Funding

The Company is Developing Neuroscience-Inspired AI Technology to Power the next-generation of Intelligent Voice-based Customer Service Agents
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenyx, an AI technology company, today announced it has raised $15 million in seed funding to grow its research and development team and further product development. Investors include AME Cloud Ventures, Cota Capital, Morado Ventures, Pathbreaker Ventures, Point72 Ventures and StageOne Ventures, as well as notable angel investors John Lilly, Georges Harik and Jaan Tallinn.
Tenyx is led by the founding team behind Apprente, which developed the world's first voice-based AI solutions to automate the order-taking process at drive-thru restaurants. Apprente was acquired by McDonald's Corporation and subsequently by IBM. Tenyx' seasoned leadership team includes Dr. Itamar Arel, a former professor of AI and CEO at Apprente, and Prof. Ron Christly, an established AI researcher and head of the Cognitive Science program at Sussex University.
Tenyx is tackling some of the core challenges facing existing AI solutions, including the ability to learn continually from new information in real-time and the need to dramatically reduce model training times. Existing automation solutions for voice-based customer service remain brittle and lacking in their ability to robustly understand intent and deliver an engaging dialog. Using proprietary neuroscience-inspired AI technology, Tenyx is building the next generation of voice-based conversational machines: intelligent, interactive, and with the common-sense reasoning lacking in existing solutions, poised to dramatically improve the customer service industry. Among its advisors are renowned AI and neuroscience researchers, including professors Noah Goodman, David Eagleman and Shaul Druckmann all from Stanford University.
"The AI community has accepted limitations of current technology, including the inability to learn continually, as humans do, and the prohibitively long model training times in contemporary systems. Inspired by how the brain represents and learns new information, we set out to solve these challenges and deliver the long awaited robust voice-based customer support agents" said Itamar Arel, CEO of Tenyx. "Leveraging its groundbreaking AI tech, Tenyx will automate customer service initiatives by endowing machines with the ability to continually learn from interacting with humans, much like new employees do. The result is substantial cost reduction along with vastly improved personalized customer experience."
About Tenyx
Tenyx is a privately held company in Palo Alto, California building intelligent, voice-based conversational agents for customer service applications. Leveraging proprietary neuroscience-based AI technology, the company is creating integratable systems that are naturally engaging, capable of understanding context and able to offer the same sense of immediacy found in human interactions. Tenyx helps businesses and their employees minimize customer wait times, boost service productivity and improve customer experience quality.
RELATED LINKS
SOURCE Tenyx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.