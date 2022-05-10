Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Storefront in Boston

Fast-growing footwear brand makes great strides with new retail expansion in the northeast region
DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FREEBIRD, the leading footwear company known for its signature boots, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new storefront in Boston, MA. Widely recognized for its handmade leather footwear, the Colorado-based brand continues to rapidly expand as it brings its uniquely handcrafted boots to the Boston community.
Located in the heart of Boston, FREEBIRD today opens the doors to its 201 Newbury Street store to local shoppers and fans alike, which will feature its best-selling footwear styles and latest product collections. The new store location nods to FREEBIRD's continued retail expansion with additional storefronts slated to open throughout the U.S. this year.
Founded in Denver, CO in 2009, FREEBIRD is the leading footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Utilizing the time-honored goodyear welt craftsmanship, FREEBIRD combines quality with effortless fashion to create signature styles that withstand the test of time. Offering a wide assortment of statement boots, booties, sandals, and more for men and women, FREEBIRD has amassed a loyal customer following as it continues to make great strides within the footwear industry.
"Our company was born out of a love for boots that not only represent timeless styles that are as unique as each individual, but also showcase quality craftsmanship," said Mike Murphy, Owner & CEO of FREEBIRD. "We are thrilled to continue expanding and growing our retail footprint with the opening of our Boston storefront. FREEBIRD's products are thoughtfully designed so that you feel like you can conquer anything, and we're excited to continue sharing this notion as we continue our growth with our new store on the iconic Newbury Street in Boston."
FREEBIRD's exciting new store location in Boston will feature a wide assortment of the brand's signature boots, booties, sandals, accessories and more. FREEBIRD's new store location is located at 201 Newbury St, Boston, Massachusetts, 02116 and hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10am – 9pm ET and Sunday 11am – 7pm ET.
To formally unveil FREEBIRD's new store location in Boston, the brand invites the local community to attend the official grand opening event on the evening of Tuesday, May 10th to experience everything it has to offer.
MORE DETAILS:
WHAT:
FREEBIRD Store Opening Event in Boston
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 10th from 5pm – 8pm ET
WHERE:
201 Newbury St, Boston, Massachusetts, 02116
WHO:
FREEBIRD Executives & Team Members
For more information, please visit www.freebirdstores.com and follow @FreebirdStores on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.
About FREEBIRD
Founded in Denver, CO in 2009, FREEBIRD is a luxury handmade footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Known for its signature boots and statement designs, each pair is made using the time-honored goodyear welt craftmanship to combine quality and fashion. Offering a variety of unique boots, booties, sandals, accessories and more for men, women and youth, all of FREEBIRD's products are thoughtfully designed and crafted with intricate details, metal work, and the finest hand finished full grain leathers. With each pair of FREEBIRD boots, you will feel like you can conquer anything and be ready to stand out from the crowd.
