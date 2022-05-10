PerfectServe Honors Over 130 Exceptional Nurses in Second Annual 'Nurses of Note' Awards Program

Stories from honorees, who come from 39 states and represent the very best of the nursing profession, will be shared throughout the year on PerfectServe channels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced the honorees of the 2022 Nurses of Note awards program. The list includes over 130 winners from 39 states, plus Australia and Canada, and represents nurses whose dedication, resilience, and devotion have been a continuous source of inspiration for others amidst the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Nurses are nothing short of indispensable—they make the healthcare industry tick. It's essential to recognize the services they provide and the faithfulness they display toward their patients and the systems they serve," said Kelly Conklin, SVP and Chief Clinical Officer at PerfectServe. "As someone who spent over 20 years as a nurse, I understand the sacrifice and dedication this profession requires. It's really an honor to recognize the inspirational winners from this year's Nurses of Note field—I'm amazed by their stories and humbled by their selflessness."

PerfectServe will highlight these nurses and their stories throughout the month of May on the company blog and across LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. To further celebrate and recognize nurses beyond National Nurses Month, PerfectServe will continue to highlight honorees throughout the end of 2022.

The full list of Nurses of Note honorees is as follows:

Mary M. Andersen (Allina Health — Minneapolis, MN); Jessica Andrina (Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan — Grand Rapids, MI); Eileen Dauz (Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital — Virginia Beach, VA); Beverly Belanger (Concord Neurology Associates — Concord, NH); Amy Bencic (Desert Senita Community Health Center — Ajo, AZ); Cynthia Booher (Providence Extended Care — Anchorage, AK); Mandee Cormican (Foundation for Positively Kids — Las Vegas, NV); Justine Davis (Newton Surgery — Boston, MA); Dina Bressler (Mount Sinai Health System — New York, NY); Toby Bressler (Mount Sinai Health System — New York, NY); Kathy Dwinnells (Kent State University Department of Nursing — Kent, OH); Beverly Felton (Little Axe Health Clinic — Norman, OK); Robin Gadd-Lane (Prisma Health — Greenville, SC); Brook Gumm (Crossroad Health Center — Cincinnati, OH); Jennifer Gillam (Great Mines Health Center — Farmington, MO); Omar Hasan Providence Extended Care (Chisholm Trail Pediatrics — Georgetown, TX); Kaitlyn Hemmer (Aya Healthcare — San Diego, CA); David Irby (NYU Langone Health — New York, NY); Lisa James (Prisma Health Richland Hospital — Columbia, SC); Tamara Jones (Roseland Community Hospital — Chicago, IL); Susan K. Newell (Jewell County Hospital — Mankato, KS); Kellie Kainer (Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, TX); Heidi Lacroix (Hometown Health Center — Newport, ME); Robert Mangold (Logan County Health Services — Oakley, KS); Deana Montella (True Health — Sanford, FL); Chris Morgan (Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. — Cairo, IL); Jennifer Martinez (Presbyterian Medical Services — Santa Fe, NM); Meghan Murphy (Heartland Health Centers — Chicago, IL); Brittany Ottaway (White River Medical Center — Batesville, AR); Georgette Pierce (TidalHealth Peninsula Regional — Salisbury, MD); Danielle Obinger (Salud Para La Gente — Watsonville, CA); Soobhadra Ramdoyal (Golden Links Lodge — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada); Samantha Scego (Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital — St. Louis, MO); Kerrie Shue (Summa Health System — Akron, OH); Marybeth Sprague (Dunmore Comprehensive Treatment Center — Dunmore, PA); Amelia Tenberg (Johns Hopkins Hospital — Baltimore, MD); Meghan Walter (Northern Westchester Hospital — Mount Kisco, NY); Michelle Watterson (Summa Corporate Health — Medina County, OH); Lynn G. Wellman (Prisma Health Richland — Columbia, SC); Kimberly Bannat (Hackensack University Medical Center — Hackensack, NJ); Daisy M. Abrigo (Palisades Medical Center — North Bergen, NJ); Laryn M. Helton (St. Elizabeth Healthcare — Cincinnati, OH); Ashley Auer (Providence Alaska Medical Center — Anchorage, AK); Mary Blackburn (Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital — Elkin, NC); Danilo Cuenca (Palisades Medical Center — North Bergen, NJ); Renee Dittmar (Ascension St. Mary's Hospital — Saginaw, MI); Mona Foots (Gulf Coast Health Center, Inc. — Port Arthur, TX); Maggi Hollis (Summa Health — Akron, OH); Hallie Anderson (Cleveland Clinic — Cleveland, OH); Darunee "Da" Armenta (Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center — Tucson, AZ); Taylor Babcock (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist — Winston-Salem, NC); Audrey Barco (Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority — Guymon, OK); Krystal Bills (Oklahoma Proton Center — Oklahoma City, OK); Emma E. Blair (Wellstar Kennestone Hospital — Marietta, GA); Victoria Boeger (Pulmonary Associates of Richmond — Richmond, VA); Michelle Boiani (Beaumont Health — Southfield, MI); Michele Bonner (Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie and Arlington — Grand Prairie, TX); Cathy Brostek (Family Health Care Center at New York Institute of Technology — Old Westbury, NY); Kacey Buchta (Wichita Surgical Specialists — Wichita, KS); Tiffany Cabibbo (Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center — State College, PA); Stacy Capps (Putnam County Memorial Hospital — Unionville, MO); Sara Clark (Ascension NE Wisconsin - St. Elizabeth Campus — Appleton, WI); Natalie C. Miller (Adagio Health — Pittsburgh, PA); Ginger Cruz (Lackey Memorial Hospital — Forest, MS); Malia Currie (St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital — Lawrenceburg, IN); Julie Cyr (St. Joseph's Health — Syracuse, NY); Polly Dickmann (The Plastic Surgery Group — Cincinnati, OH); Laura Dotlich (Olympic Medical Center — Port Angeles, WA); Tabetha Edwards (Mitchell County Hospital District — Colorado City, TX); Lisa D. Fitzwilliams (Casper VA Clinic — Casper, WY); Olivia Ford (Olympic Medical Orthopedics — Port Angeles, WA); Patricia E. Freeman (Mitchell County Hospital District — Colorado City, TX); Nicole Galvin (Begin Anew Medical Spa — Jupiter, FL); Karen Gillispie (Bath County Community Hospital — Hot Springs, VA); Jenifer Harper (Wellstar Kennestone Hospital — Marietta, GA); Amanda Harvan (Summa Health — Akron, OH); Theresa Hasset (Ascension St. John Hospital — Southfield, MI); Caridad Hernandez (Memorial Regional Hospital South — Hollywood, FL); Ruth Hughes (CommonSpirit Health — Prescott, AZ); Uchechi Ibeh (Queensland Health — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia); Cindy Jackson (DaVita Wheeling Dialysis — Wheeling, WV); Madison Jacobs (St. Rita's Medical Center at Mercy Health — Lima, OH); Tamara Jones (Roseland Community Hospital — Chicago, IL); Juliane Kemp (Optum Medical Group — Tampa Bay, FL); Nicola Kierce (Florida Medical Center — Lauderdale Lakes, FL); Stacia R. Kiesser (Olympic Medical Physicians — Port Angeles, WA); Jon Killingsworth (Craig Hospital — Englewood, CO); Erica N. Kirkley (Prattville Baptist Hospital —Prattville, AL); Candice Krakuszeski (Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center — Wilmington, NC); Angela Lackey (Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare — St. Paul, MN); Claire Lawson (St. Elizabeth Healthcare — Cincinnati, OH); Andrea Lovett (Prisma Health Richland — Columbia, SC); Marilyn Lucas (Optimus Healthcare — Bridgeport, CT); Hollee McInnis (Ascension NE Wisconsin - St. Elizabeth Campus — Appleton, WI); Angela Millwood (Accela Rehab & Care Center at Springfield — Glenside, PA); Linitra Montgomery (Wellstar Douglas Hospital — Douglasville, GA); Julie Moreton (Prisma Health Richland — Columbia, SC); Katy Osborne (Central Valley Medical Center — Nephi, UT); Minal Patel (Clovis Pediatric Group — Clovis, CA); Jessica Pomeroy (Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital — Lorain, OH); Diane Potash (Tapestry Health Inc. — Stratford, CT); Jennifer Pullmann (Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates — Glen Burnie, MD); Elizabeth Rata (Peace Care St. Ann's — Jersey City, NJ); Jeanine Reese (Mercer County Surgery Center — Lawrenceville, NJ); Alissa Rich (Prattville Baptist Hospital — Prattville, AL); Chrissy Richard (BrightView Health — Elsmere, KY); Darla Ritscher (Penn Highlands Mon Valley — Monongahela, PA); Candice Roberts (Mid Atlantic Spine — Newark, DE); Kim Robinson (Ellenville Regional Hospital — Ellenville, NY); Tiffany Robinson (Ascension St. Vincent's Blount — Oneonta, AL); Richard Rogalewicz (Regional Hospital of Scranton — Scranton, PA); Jane Rohrmiller (Jefferson Einstein Montgomery — East Norriton, PA); Sarah Rollins (Prisma Health Pediatrics - Easley — Easley, SC); Beverly Saffels (Summa Health Medical Group - NEOCS ACH — Akron, OH); Jasmeen Sandhu (Olympic Medical Physicians — Port Angeles, WA); Leslie Schlang (Memorial Regional Hospital South — Hollywood, FL); Tracy Sheefel (Great Lakes Pediatric Surgeons, Inc — Fort Wayne, IN); Gladys Sillero (Palisades Medical Center — North Bergen, NJ); Melissa Silva (Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center — LaGrange, GA); Kim Sleigh (James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center — Blair County, PA); Rebecca Southworth (Ascension Standish Hospital — Standish, MI); Chintada Speller (DaVita — Denver, CO); Nicole Stewart (Community First Medical Center — Chicago, IL); Hollie Summers (Pinewood Medical Center — Grafton, WV); Diana Tai (Providence Mission Hospital — Mission Viejo, CA); Carree Taylor (Prisma Health — Greenville, SC); Dana Thielk (Novant Health — Charlotte, NC); Lisa Trail (Mid-State Gastroenterology — Murfreesboro, TN); Ana Tyrkala (Nicklaus Children's Hospital — Miami, FL); Makyla Wendroth (Nura Precision Pain Management — Edina, MN); Kerri Williams (Prisma Health — Greenville, SC); Mimi Williams (Northridge Facial Plastic Surgery — Northridge, CA); Kelsey Wilson (Logan County Health Services — Oakley, KS); Yvette Woody (Mitchell County Hospital District — Colorado City, TX); Heather Wynn (Wellstar Douglas Hospital — Douglasville, GA); and the Nurse Informatics Team at Mecklenburg County Public Health (Charlotte, NC), including Leigh Barnhill, Taleba Morrison, and Tracy Zeigler.

