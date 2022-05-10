Cotton Patch Cafe Adds Chief Growth Officer

Former Torchy's Taco senior executive joins restaurant bringing over 20 years of experience
DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Patch Cafe, a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Southern classics, today announced Scott Hudler has joined the company as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Hudler will oversee all marketing, guest experience technologies and development. He will report directly to the CEO and serve on the Cotton Patch Cafe leadership team.
"We are excited to have someone of Scott's caliber join our leadership team," said Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. "We have taken our time in searching for and hiring the most qualified person for this position. We believe Scott's passion for people, knowledge and prior experience, combined with his aptitude for technical growth, make him the ideal individual for the position. We look forward to having Scott help us elevate our brand and continue to grow."
Hudler has a proven track record of delivering measurable results to brands through innovation, product development and consumer engagement. He takes a measured approach to understanding a brand's unique qualities to create and lead its brand strategy, category management, advertising and marketing efforts.
"What Cotton Patch Cafe has accomplished to date is extremely impressive. I'm looking forward to working with this dynamic team," said Hudler. "Cotton Patch Cafe is an iconic brand. I believe the growth potential for us is unlimited."
Prior to joining Cotton Patch Cafe, Hudler held c-level positions, including CMO of Torchy's Tacos, SVP and CMO of Dick's Sporting Goods and SVP and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Dunkin' Donuts. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.
About Cotton Patch Cafe
Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in its 49 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Scottish Rite for Children. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch Cafe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Cotton Patch Cafe
