B. Braun and Massachusetts General Hospital to Collaborate on Healthcare Delivery Challenges

Teams Will Develop Technology Solutions to Improve Patient Care and Enhance the Wellbeing of Frontline Healthcare Heroes

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, today announced a collaboration agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), one of the nation's leading research hospitals, to jointly develop innovative solutions to help frontline healthcare workers improve patient care and reduce the daily stress brought on by unprecedented workplace demands. The collaboration will focus on bringing to life nursing ideas and business models to deliver care more efficiently and productively, while also enhancing the work life and well-being of care teams.

"After more than two years of fighting the pandemic and dealing with labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, our frontline healthcare staff are facing physical and emotional fatigue that must be addressed from many different angles," said Hiyam Nadel, MBA, CCG RN, Director of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at MGH. "We believe some of the best ideas will come from the frontline workers themselves who are most familiar with the challenges of delivering quality care under extraordinary circumstances. Our goal is to identify the most promising solutions, leverage the latest technologies to develop testable prototypes, and secure the resources needed to bring them to reality."

The innovation teams that will form under the collaboration will consist of interdisciplinary colleagues from B. Braun and MGH. By combining B. Braun's dedicated, cross-functional incubator team with over 200 years of commercial, technology and operational expertise, along with MGH's tremendous clinical and healthcare expertise, the teams can rapidly push the boundaries of technology in healthcare, especially in addressing digital documentation fatigue.

"From research and practical experience in the field, we know that nurses have more direct interaction with patients than any other healthcare professional, giving them the best perspective on what is and isn't working," said Mike Golebiowski, Corporate Vice President, Healthcare Strategy and Innovation at B. Braun. "This is especially true coming out of the pandemic, when nurses and other frontline workers were forced to innovate on the run. B. Braun's goal in working with MGH is to tap into that innovative mindset, and drive the adoption of solutions to improve patient health while easing the burden on those who deliver the care."

B. Braun and MGH plan to publish the various findings that come out of this collaborative, with the hope of pursuing commercialization of technologies that have the strongest potential for adoption by other healthcare systems.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

