Palmetto Joins Forces with Protect Our Winters to Advance Climate Advocacy Efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a clean energy platform leveraging proprietary technology designed to drive the adoption of renewable energy like solar power, announced today it is partnering with Protect Our Winters (POW), a leading climate advocacy group that mobilizes the more than 50 million people who participate in outdoor recreation. The partnership will see the two organizations amplify the call for clean energy solutions as a means to reduce emissions and slow global warming.

As part of the partnership, Palmetto will develop discounted offerings for POW members, in addition to making educational presentations at POW events in 2022 on solutions to address emissions. As part of POW's advocacy efforts, they will also continue to push for sustainable energy solutions including increasing the use of clean energy platforms like the one Palmetto is pioneering.

"Supporting outdoor recreation and protecting our national parks are both passions of mine," said Chris Kemper, Palmetto Chairman, Founder, and CEO. "POW and its alliance members have an influential voice on climate policy and the ability to truly make a difference in the US. Their efforts combined with our commitment to developing climate change solutions will enable everyone to access clean energy as a right, not a privilege."

"A clean, sustainable electric grid is a vital step in moving us toward clean energy security. Palmetto is a perfect partner for us given their work leading the charge to make residential clean energy affordable, accessible, and easy for everyone," said Mario Molina, Protect Our Winters Executive Director. "We're excited to work with Palmetto on solutions that will allow for a clean energy transition as we welcome them into the POW family."

"For me, solar panels are considered a cost of home ownership. Prices are lower than ever and the process is simple. With a retrofit investment that eventually pays for itself, anyone can create a sustainable home that powers their everyday needs without sacrificing their lifestyle," said professional skier and longtime POW alliance member Brody Leven.



Chris Kemper founded Palmetto after years working with the world's leading organizations on climate change. Through Palmetto, Kemper has aligned stakeholders–including policymakers, investors, business leaders, financiers, demand channels, local operators and consumers–in his call for a New Utility Revolution and a shared mission of leading the world into a clean energy future.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a clean energy platform, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power. Palmetto believes that choosing clean energy sources is a right, not a privilege. Palmetto is leading the call for a New Utility Revolution, which is focused on the democratization of energy. The Company continues to innovate with proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company with teammates throughout the United States. Palmetto's Get-Solar, Give-Solar program provides underserved communities with access to solar energy systems. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

About Protect Our Winters (POW)

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives and business leaders advancing cross-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org.

