VillageMD Welcomes Amanda Furr, M.D. as National Medical Director

Influential Physician Executive Joins VillageMD to lead the Midwest Region's Physician Engagement

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD today announced that Amanda Furr, M.D., FAAP, has joined the company as a national medical director. For more than 10 years, Dr. Furr has established herself as a clinical leader and physician executive who leads physicians to an impactful, patient-centered care model. Most recently, Dr. Furr was a physician executive with Community Health Network in Indianapolis, where she led more than 400 providers at more than 100 care locations spanning specialties that included primary care, family medicine, pediatrics, and more.

"I'm thrilled Dr. Furr has joined our Village team and we're already seeing the immediate impact she's having with our physicians and our community," said Clive Fields, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of VillageMD. "We believe that healthcare should be personal, coordinated, and accessible and Dr. Furr's experience is aligned with our vision. We look forward to seeing the work she'll accomplish with the team in the Midwest region."

At VillageMD, Dr. Furr focuses on helping Village Medical clinicians deliver primary care that is patient centered and delivers consistent health outcomes.

While at Community Health, Dr. Furr transformed the model of care to a team-based model of care with a focus on population health to create success in value-based care, with a focus on population health for value-based care. She also implemented innovative models of care, including primary care at home services and virtual care delivery. Prior to Community Health, Dr. Furr served as the faculty and graduate medical education advisor at Ascension, St. Vincent, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

"VillageMD is transforming the way primary care is delivered for all patients and I've long watched its success with helping physicians deliver better care for their patients. I'm excited to be part of this and work with other physician leaders to bring Village Medical into more communities in the Midwest," said Dr. Furr.

Dr. Furr is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She also is a volunteer physician with Trinity Free Clinic. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and earned her Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

