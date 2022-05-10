Travel is back and the BMO AscendTM World Elite Mastercard is soaring to new heights

Offers the highest rewards points for travel on any premium flexible travel card in Canada *

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - As many Canadians head back to the airport for a long-awaited vacation, BMO Financial Group has announced changes to the BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard – helping Canadians go further. The card, formerly the BMO World Elite Mastercard, now offers the highest rewards points for travel in Canada, providing cardholders five times the points for every $1 spent on eligible travel purchases. The card continues to offer premium benefits that make travel more rewarding for cardholders, like four free airport lounge passes per year along with travel and medical protection.

When cardholders return to their favourite restaurants or head out to enjoy a show, they will continue to receive three times the points on eligible dining and entertainment purchases. Additionally, the BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard now offers three times the points for every $1 spent on recurring bill payments like streaming services, phone bills or memberships, and one point on all other purchases.

"As Canadians start to travel again post-pandemic, there's no better time to launch these exciting changes to the BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard, making it the highest rewards points for travel on any premium flexible travel card in Canada*," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail & Small Business Payments. "By enhancing a credit card that customers already love and providing even more reward opportunities, we are helping customers make real financial progress."

Cardholders can still enjoy the same flexibility and value with the BMO Rewards loyalty program and continue to redeem points for travel, recent purchases using Pay with Points, merchandise, gift cards or contribute to select BMO savings or investment accounts.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

*Statement based on a comparison of the redeemable value of the non-promotional travel rewards points earned on premium flexible Canadian credit cards as of May 3, 2022. "Flexible" is defined as points earned when you purchase travel anywhere and "premium" refers to cards with an annual fee of ≤ $150 or has an income requirement of ≤ $150,000 annual individual income.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group