Valuart presents HADEM, an immersive creativity-fuelled metaverse home to art, design and entertainment within the Multiverse

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A limitless space within the Multiverse, HADEM allows visitors to become one with their surroundings and reunite themselves with an intrinsic feeling they were unaware could even exist. HADEM is the fulfillment of the vision at the basis of all Valuart projects. Which aim to go beyond the concept of space in order to give even more strength to the immersive potential to which technology has accustomed us.
Current means of entertainment technology boast their attention-grabbing capabilities but actually make spectators more passive than active. But the truth is that people want to feel things. More than anything, they want to have a dedicated space to celebrate creativity, with an active role in the vision they support.
On April 21st, Valuart inaugurated MetaVanity within the setting of the Biennale Arte 2022, "The Milk of Dreams". "MetaVanity is Hadem's first chapter in what we are certain will be our dimension as a team, company, and creative intellectual ecosystem", comments Etan Genini, CEO and co-founder of Valuart.
MetaVanity, inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, stands out for its grand central space, open dome and 12 exhibition halls each featuring the artwork of today's most extraordinary minds within the digital art scene. Here, visitors can roam freely and enjoy art at their own pace.
The artists that brought this first chapter to life are: Max Papeschi, Emanuele Dascanio, Quasimondo, Matt Kane, Skygolpe, Coldie, Jesse Draxler, Federico Clapis, Edo Bertoglio, Mimmo Dabbrescia, neurocolor, Billelis, Fabio Giampietro, Vhils, Kyle Kemink, Luna Ikuta, Dangiuz, Gammatrace, and Stefano Contiero.
HADEM is programmed on Unreal Engine 4, the world's most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, and available via FREE Download of the HADEM App, available on Desktop (Windows) and Mobile (Android & iOS).
Key features include:
- Avatar customisation: skins & objects for avatar personalization.
- 3D immersive environments: a dedicated world for every experience.
- Val AI support: AI support for further knowledge about the platform and its features.
- Limbo tool: hub to view settings, skins, saved events.
All topped off with a dense roadmap that foresees exciting new rooms and skins to collect and a Multiplayer feature in Q2 2023.
