Green Home Systems Urges Indiana Homeowners to Go Solar Before it's Too Late

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Home Systems urges Indiana homeowners to make the switch to solar before Hoosier State lawmakers make changes to make solar less affordable.

According to an article published by London Gibson on IndyStar, "In 2017, the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill phasing out net metering over a period of several years. Anybody who installed solar before the first stage in 2017 has full net metering credit until 2047. Right now, those who install solar panels can receive full credit until 2032. But if you install solar after June 30, 2022, you will not be eligible for the full retail credit of your solar energy."

Robbie Hebert, Managing Director at Green Home Systems, weighs in, "Green Home Systems has always expressed that the best time to go solar is now regardless of when 'now' may be. This is because, the sooner you go solar, the sooner you start saving money on your utility bill and the sooner you will get to energy independence."

A blow to Indiana solar could be a massive blow directly to GHS and American solar as a whole. Green Home Systems and their suppliers rely on solar incentives and lawmakers remaining on the side of solar in order to grow business and continue down a path to achieving the goal of the entire nation switching to clean, renewable energy.

"As renewable energy, specifically solar, becomes more advanced, we are seeing utility companies become increasingly threatened," shares Hebert. "They know their days of dominating the power industry are numbered as more and more people nationwide are able to afford solar and are able to benefit from it regardless of weather conditions. Unfortunately, that's why we're seeing a lot of push-back from lawmakers who have the best interest of utility companies in mind rather than homeowners and companies like ours will take a hit for it."

With certain solar incentives running the risk of coming to an end, many potential customers will not find solar as financially beneficial of a decision as they once did and will make the decision to hold off on making the solar switch. But GHS wants those in the Hoosier state to know there is still time!

Hebert explains, "Not only do Indiana residents still have time to go solar to fully benefit from the solar incentives in place, but we want to encourage those living in Indiana to write and call and petition to lawmakers stressing how important these incentives are to you and to ask for an extension on incentives across the board. From everything we've witnessed in the solar industry, we have come to find that when you speak, lawmakers listen, please speak up and take a stand for Indiana solar. Do it for yourself, for the sake of your state and for the good of the American solar industry."

