Land Rover Boerne Dealership Has New 2022 Model Year Land Rover Courtesy Vehicles for Sale

Customers looking to purchase the new Land Rover Courtesy vehicles can now do so at Land Rover Boerne in Boerne, Texas.
BOERNE, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, the Land Rover Boerne dealership in Boerne, TX, houses new 2022 model year Land Rover Courtesy vehicles in its inventory like the 2022 Land Rover Range Evoque S and the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic.
Some key features of these vehicles include a backup camera, Bluetooth, fog lights, keyless entry, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, hands-free liftgate, interior accents, leather seats, push start, parking sensors and assist, navigation system, satellite radio ready, side-impact airbags, rain-sensing wipers, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™.
These vehicles are the perfect balance of performance, attention, and comfort and are categorized as the ideal modern luxury vehicles.
Customers interested in the new 2022 model year Land Rover Courtesy vehicles can schedule a test drive on the dealership's website at http://www.landroverboerne.com and experience the thrill of the all-wheel drive train system for themselves.
Drop by 32120 IH-10 West in Boerne, Texas 78006 or call 830-455-4284 for further information and assistance.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Land Rover Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.com
SOURCE Land Rover Boerne
