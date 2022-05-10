Treez Expands Senior Management Team to Further Company and Client Growth

Leading Cannabis Commerce Platform Provider Appoints Three Executives to Oversee HR, Marketing and Product

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io) , the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market, today announced the expansion of its management team with new executives named to oversee People and HR, Marketing and Product functions.

Jeannette Opalski is appointed to the new role of vice president, People, John Ucciferri is named vice president of Marketing and Treez veteran Joey Sterling is promoted to the role of vice president of Product.

People and HR

Opalski brings more than 20 years of HR experience in the business and technology sectors to her new role at Treez. She will oversee Treez's people strategy to attract, develop and retain talent as the company expands its hiring across the U.S., Canada and India. Previously, she consulted for a number of technology startups and prior to that in HR business partner management positions within the semiconductor industry including Qualcomm, CSR, Zoran and others..

Marketing

With more than 17 years serving in a variety of management roles in Marketing, Ucciferri most recently was vice president of Marketing at ShopKeep, the #1 rated point-of-sale (POS) and payment processing provider for retailers and restaurants. During Ucciferri's tenure, ShopKeep's installed base grew 300% to more than 20,000 small businesses. He oversaw marketing strategy and operations including the period when ShopKeep was acquired by NYSE-listed Lightspeed Commerce.

Product

Sterling is one of Treez's earliest employees and has served in a variety of management roles across software implementation, product management and sales at Treez in the past four years. Additionally, Sterling contributed to Treez's roll out of innovative cloud solutions, achieving record growth through the years.

"We are excited to add such strong leaders to these critical roles in our management team," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "Jeannette, John and Joey are tenured, skilled and experienced leaders that will elevate Treez to our next stage of growth. They build on Treez management capabilities to carry the mission of building software to propel cannabis into the mainstream. This growth requires continuous innovation, expansion into new markets and attracting talent that builds to our clients' needs today and tomorrow."

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through its innovative technology for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point of sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

