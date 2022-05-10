VantageScore® Hires Susan Fahy as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VantageScore Solutions, LLC announced today that Susan Fahy was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer where she will lead all digital engagement efforts across VantageScore's organization and product offerings. Fahy will report to VantageScore President and CEO Silvio Tavares.

"Digital engagement with our stakeholders, especially lenders, fin-techs and policy makers, is more important now than ever before. Susan brings to VantageScore deep innovation experience in digital and analytics, and will help us achieve the next stage of growth for the company," said Tavares.

Fahy has more than 25 years of experience in digital financial services, analytics, and fin-tech; most recently leading analytics capabilities at Bank of America and Fiserv. Prior to Fiserv, Fahy was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Analytics at Citibank and Vice President of Product at First Data (acquired by Fiserv). At Citibank and First Data, Fahy led teams that transformed analytics, defined insights, and drove innovation. Fahy also launched several of First Data's market-leading digital data products.

"Challenging the status quo is inherent in VantageScore's DNA which is directly aligned with my own passion to develop digital products and solutions that facilitate change and drive growth. I'm excited to continue the momentum that VantageScore has achieved in the credit industry and further expand its digital footprint," said Fahy.

Fahy received her Master of Business Administration from Dowling College and Bachelor of Science in Business Management at Carlow College.

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges. The company's most recent models score approximately 96 percent of all adults 18 and older – including 37 million more people than conventional models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America's three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers time-tested, innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

