Starburst Named in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators. The report offers guidance on vendors that provide structured query language (SQL) or SQL-like query support on a broad range of data sources to drive business intelligence (BI) dashboards, interactive query capabilities, data modeling, and other analytics use cases.

Starburst is the analytics engine for Data Mesh, Data Lake, and Data Warehouse, supporting more data sources than any other vendor through its robust ecosystem of high-performance connectors. Starburst also integrates seamlessly with leading BI platforms, enabling data teams to more quickly explore and extract insights from new sources of data without having to learn new, complex tools.

Instead of requiring companies to move data to a centralized location to achieve a single source of truth, Starburst provides enterprises with a single point of secure access to distributed data. This makes data instantly actionable for data-driven organizations, lowers the total cost of infrastructure and analytics investments, and prevents vendor lock-in.

"We believe our inclusion in both the 2020 and 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators speaks to our rapid growth and the power of our platform," said Justin Borgman, CEO and co-founder of Starburst. "As more enterprises embrace decentralized data architectures and find ways to extract value from their distributed data, we enable organizations to treat data as a first-class product. Many of the Gartner recommendations in this report also closely align with our core benefits."

Leading global companies such as Comcast, FINRA, Condé Nast and EMIS Health leverage Starburst to make faster and better decisions, boost customer conversion rates, and reduce time-to-insight and storage costs. When Assurance, the online insurance platform, deployed Starburst Enterprise, the company reduced time-to-insight from weeks to hours and dropped its costs by 40%. Starburst Enterprise provided Assurance's Data Science and BI teams with easy access to more data sources, strengthened their security, and turned their newfound insights into programs that increased their overall customer conversion rate by 10%.

"Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, our main challenge was making healthcare data and analytics available to providers and research organizations in a way that's secure, cost-effective, and scalable," said Richard Jarvis, Chief Technology Officer at EMIS Health. "Starburst Enterprise enabled us to quickly analyze our data at scale, rather than just store it, and scale computer usage to meet the needs of our customers. Now, healthcare providers and researchers can get critical insights in almost real-time, leading to better outcomes and quality of life."

"The vendors and their analytics query accelerator products listed in this Market Guide were selected because they offer the key capabilities listed in the Market Description section of this report," said Gartner. "They are the vendors about which Gartner has received the most client interest (according to searches on gartner.com and our internal client inquiry service), as well as vendors identified as participating in this market by Gartner's Secondary Research Services team." To download a copy of the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators, visit here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators, Merv Adrian, Adam Ronthal, 14th March 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

