BayoTech Receives Orders for Twelve Hydrogen Transport Trailers from Leading Global Industrial Gas Companies

- High-pressure HyFill™ hydrogen transport trailers lead the industry in payload capacity and exceptional safety
- BayoTech has delivered more than 600 high pressure transport and storage systems to the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial gases, including hydrogen, natural gas, nitrogen, and helium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is pleased to announce recent orders for twelve (12) HyFill™ hydrogen transport trailers from three of the world's leading industrial gas companies. BayoTech's transport trailers will be used to deliver high-pressure gaseous hydrogen to support motive and stationary fuel cell applications in California. The trailers will be manufactured at BayoTech's Tulsa, Oklahoma facility for delivery within four months using our proprietary, quick-turn manufacturing process.
"We are thrilled and yet humbled to continue to be selected to partner with these multinational industrial gas suppliers to support the growth of their hydrogen distribution networks," said Michael Koonce, BayoTech's President. "Our high-pressure hydrogen transports safely move more hydrogen per load than traditional methods."
Using Type III composite cylinders, BayoTech gas transport trailers carry up to three times more hydrogen per load than traditional steel tube trailers. This higher payload means more sites can be refueled from each trailer, lowering transportation costs, and increasing driver productivity. The lightweight trailers are compact in size to easily navigate tight spaces when delivering hydrogen to retail hydrogen refueling stations or fuel cell systems supporting critical communications infrastructure.
"We are experiencing record growth in demand for our high-pressure transport trailers as fuel cell power systems and vehicles are deployed throughout the United States," continued Mr. Koonce. "Trailers can be quickly customized by our in-house design and fabrication team to meet each customer's unique needs and delivered to customers within a matter of months."
BayoTech is an experienced and trusted supplier to industrial gas suppliers, with more than 600 high-pressure gas transport and storage systems delivered since 2001. Industrial gas distributors look to BayoTech for customizable solutions that feature BayoTech's proprietary valves and thermal protection systems. These devices are integrated into BayoTech's compressed gas transport and storage solutions, enabling higher gas utilization and exceptional safety. Premier safety features include rapidly venting cylinders, proprietary thermally-activated pressure relief devices, welded manifold connection for leak prevention, and emergency shut down systems.
About BayoTech
BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech produces hydrogen close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deliveries, customer demand and technological capabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, manufacturing capacity and market demand.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different from those expected by management, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under law.
SOURCE BayoTech
