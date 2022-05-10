CENTEGIX Announces 270% Increase in Demand for CrisisAlert

Expansion in Business Development and Advisory Board Increases Access to CrisisAlert
ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, a company that creates safer spaces by innovating to empower and protect people, announces surging demand for its CrisisAlert solution.
Award-winning CrisisAlert empowers staff with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. With the simple push of a button on a wearable badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. Since its launch, the CrisisAlert platform has delivered over 100,000 alerts.
First Quarter Bookings Surge Over Prior year
For the first quarter of 2022, CENTEGIX CrisisAlert bookings increased 270% over the first quarter of 2021.
"School districts across the country recognize the need now more than ever - due to an increase in COVID-related behavior incidents - to empower teachers to keep the learning environment safe," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "They are turning to our wearable CrisisAlert badge in increasing numbers to equip teachers with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme."
"The singular thing that sold me on CrisisAlert was the badge itself. Staff have the badge and can be anywhere on campus, either inside or outside, and can get assistance but can also use the badge to place a school in lockdown if needed," said Andy Gatewood, Director of Safety and Security for Mobile County (AL) Public Schools.
Over the past few months, CENTEGIX doubled the number of schools in Alabama it protects and added close to another 100 schools in Florida. CrisisAlert protects staff and students in 10 out of the Top 100 school districts and 20 of the Top 250 school districts in the United States.
Advisory Board Launched
CENTEGIX announces the creation of its Advisory Board to further the company's mission to empower and protect educators and students. The Chair of the Advisory Board is Bill Hansen, who has held numerous executive leadership and board positions and served as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.
"I am honored to chair the CENTEGIX Advisory Board and am grateful to serve with visionary and impactful leaders in the education and safety sectors. CENTEGIX's purpose, people, and products make a difference every day in providing a safe ecosystem so that students can learn and teachers can teach," said Mr. Hansen. "We are dedicated to ensuring that we are serving students, parents, teachers, administrators, and communities with the most effective technology and the highest quality services to provide a safe learning environment."
Leadership Team Expansion
With momentum from increased demand and growth capital from a partnership with Gauge Capital, CENTEGIX has invested significantly in Business Development, welcoming Dr. Roderick Sams and Salik Rahman to the Leadership team. They are joined by a new nationwide sales organization that brings a depth of education and school safety experience.
Overall, the company has doubled the number of team members in the last six months to support the growing customer base.
Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report
In January, CENTEGIX released its Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report, which outlined key trends in customers' use of the CrisisAlert platform. CrisisAlert usage data showed a substantial increase in everyday safety events of 150% year over year, and everyday safety events accounted for 98% of platform use. The data trends further support that the COVID pandemic has measurably impacted student behavior upon return to the classroom. For additional details, visit our Fall 2021 School Safety Trends Report.
About CENTEGIX
CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.centegix.com.
CONTACT: Mary Ford, 404-256-5646, mford@centegix.com
SOURCE CENTEGIX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.