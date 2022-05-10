Eye Level 2022 Brand Ambassadors To Promote Learning and Talent

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a global children's education service provider, introduces its 2022 Brand Ambassadors. Throughout the year, the 2022 Ambassadors will promote various brand activities.
During the competitive recruitment period, more than 100 Eye Level students, parents, teachers, and center managers shared their learning and teaching experiences at Eye Level and displayed their talent on social media. Many of the applicants shared the story of how Eye Level math helped them to be confident at math and how Eye Level English led to becoming good speakers and writers. Not only did applicants introduce their learning success through Eye Level, but there were also students displaying talents such as beatboxing or dancing.
Among the candidates, 31 Ambassadors were selected from the United States, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand, and Taiwan. Each Ambassador receives an Eye Level scholarship and Ambassador kit. As Eye Level models, they will engage in various brand activities such as recording promotional videos and creating social media content.
About Eye Level
Eye Level is a global leader in Math and English programs for students between the ages of 4 and 15. With academic achievement as the top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the power to reach his or her true potential.
Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, additional practice problems, online games, and other supplementary materials.
Visit myeyelevel.com to get access to Eye Level Free Learning Materials and gauge your math and English capabilities through the Level Quiz.
