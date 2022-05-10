Anchor Loans Names Chief Strategy Officer and New Head of Project Management

New Roles Are Tied Company's Long-Range Growth Plans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to real estate investors and entrepreneurs, today announced that Andrew Jewett and Tracey Williams have be promoted to new roles as Chief Strategy Officer and Manager of Corporate Planning, respectively.

Andrew Jewett, who had been Anchor's Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, will now lead corporate growth and strategic initiatives for Anchor Loans. Specifically, he has been tasked with driving the company's national expansion and new product development efforts. Jewett will also be responsible for client relations, pricing strategy, product development, intelligence analytics and competitor intelligence. Marketing, communications and sales development will continue to report to him, as well.

Jewett has more than 16 years of experience in fix-and-flip lending and real estate capital markets. Before joining Anchor Loans, he was Head of Lending and Co-head of Capital Markets at Sundae, Inc. which he joined after it acquired Aperture, a proprietary analytics and proptech firm that Jewett co-founded. Prior to Aperture, Jewett was Managing Director and Co-head of Capital Markets at Wedgewood, a diversified operating/real estate investment company. While there, he helped develop and lead the rapid growth of Civic Financial Services, its fix-and-flip lending subsidiary. Jewett also previously served as a Director of Mortgage Finance for Royal Bank of Scotland and as an analyst with C.D. Downer & Co. and Greenwich Capital.

In her new role as Manager of Corporate Planning, Williams will be responsible for project management and implementation of strategic initiatives for the company. She is charged with building out and managing the company's Project Management Office to ensure that companywide projects are completed in a timely manner within budget and scope. In addition, she will manage inter-departmental collaboration on projects to achieve company goals for increased efficiency and productivity.

Over the course of her career, Williams has played an entrepreneurial role in various real estate ventures and other industry sectors including: business services, healthcare, public market startups and private aviation. She began her career as a real estate investor in the Calabasas Park/Hidden Hills/Woodland Hills, Calif. area with notable flips like the former multi-million-dollar Hidden Hills estate of the late novelist and screenplay writer William P. Blatty of "The Exorcist" fame, which is currently owned by recording artist Drake.

"Anchor has a long history of promoting from within and Andrew and Tracey's new roles are just the latest example," said Andrew Pollock, Anchor Loans' Chief Executive Officer. "Both have consistently demonstrated their leadership abilities at Anchor, and both will play critical roles in our continued expansion and growth."

Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years, finishing 2021 with a record $1.8 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans for 2022, the company recently launched a new single-family rental investor loan program, updated its corporate identity and unveiled a new website.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $10 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. The company was ranked for two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

