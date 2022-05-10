Lytics Cited by Analyst firm for Customer Analytics Technologies and Account-based Marketing

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named in recent Forrester reports, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2022 and New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named in a recent Forrester report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2022, as a customer analytics focused CDP. In a separate report, New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022, Forrester cited Lytics among new tech vendors in account-based marketing products.

"CX leaders who wish to truly understand their customers, what they do, and how they feel about experiences must collect and analyze data to produce customer insights," said Forrester in its report on customer analytics. Customer analytics technologies "help CX leaders extract the value in customer data by turning it into meaningful insights that allow companies to understand customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver contextually relevant experiences at scale."

Lytics was cited by Forrester in its customer analytics report for a vertical market focus in media, entertainment, retail, banking, and finance.

"Personalization is key to improving the customer experience and making the most out of every interaction," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President of Lytics. "Lytics give brands the ability access to and analyze the right data so that they can deliver on that experience."

In its report: New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022, Lytics was named a "growth stage" account-based marketing solution with a vertical market focus in media, retail, software, and technology. Forrester examined vendors in five market segments: ABM platforms, data providers, customer data platforms (CDPs), personalization solutions, and sales engagement platforms (SEPs). Demand, ABM, and operations professionals should use this report to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the ABM ecosystem and to inform their technology strategies.

About Lytics

Lytics is the marketer's choice for customer data platform (CDP) technology that combines "the right data + the right data science" to deliver amazing digital experiences and highly effective 1-to-1 marketing campaigns. The company's behavioral data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own data to increase customer engagement by 30% and marketing ROI by 40% using finely targeted campaigns, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.

Based in Portland, Oregon, the company is led by experienced MarTech executives (Webtrends, Airship, Tripwire, Puppet, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include General Mills, Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Industry Dive, Yamaha and many more.

