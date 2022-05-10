Lytics Cited by Analyst firm for Customer Analytics Technologies and Account-based Marketing

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named in recent Forrester reports, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2022 and New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022
PORTLAND, Oregon, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP), has been named in a recent Forrester report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2022, as a customer analytics focused CDP. In a separate report, New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022, Forrester cited Lytics among new tech vendors in account-based marketing products.
"CX leaders who wish to truly understand their customers, what they do, and how they feel about experiences must collect and analyze data to produce customer insights," said Forrester in its report on customer analytics. Customer analytics technologies "help CX leaders extract the value in customer data by turning it into meaningful insights that allow companies to understand customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver contextually relevant experiences at scale."
Lytics was cited by Forrester in its customer analytics report for a vertical market focus in media, entertainment, retail, banking, and finance.
"Personalization is key to improving the customer experience and making the most out of every interaction," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President of Lytics. "Lytics give brands the ability access to and analyze the right data so that they can deliver on that experience."
In its report: New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022, Lytics was named a "growth stage" account-based marketing solution with a vertical market focus in media, retail, software, and technology. Forrester examined vendors in five market segments: ABM platforms, data providers, customer data platforms (CDPs), personalization solutions, and sales engagement platforms (SEPs). Demand, ABM, and operations professionals should use this report to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the ABM ecosystem and to inform their technology strategies.
###
About Lytics
Lytics is the marketer's choice for customer data platform (CDP) technology that combines "the right data + the right data science" to deliver amazing digital experiences and highly effective 1-to-1 marketing campaigns. The company's behavioral data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own data to increase customer engagement by 30% and marketing ROI by 40% using finely targeted campaigns, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Based in Portland, Oregon, the company is led by experienced MarTech executives (Webtrends, Airship, Tripwire, Puppet, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include General Mills, Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Industry Dive, Yamaha and many more.
Media Contact
Lisa Langsdorf, Lytics, 1 3476450484, lisa@goodeyepr.com
SOURCE Lytics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.