Industry Veteran Joseph Gerdes Appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer for Equity Advisor Solutions

Gerdes will maintain his responsibilities as President and COO of ETC Brokerage
DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Gerdes, President and Chief Operating Officer of ETC Brokerage Services, will add the role of President & Chief Executive Officer at Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), a custodian that provides leading technology, advisor support, and resourceful solutions to its clients.
Gerdes brings an extensive financial services background holding senior leadership positions at several prominent financial services firms, including Schwab, Morgan Stanley, E*Trade, Vanguard, and Goldman Sachs, by way of the Folio Investing acquisition. Under Gerdes' direction, EAS is committed to building upon its foundation, continuing to grow and evolve in the industry. Gerdes will continue with his current Brokerage Services responsibilities.
"I am honored to lead the EAS business," said Gerdes. "For more than a decade, EAS has been an industry-leading option for advisors seeking a custody solution that aligns with their business needs, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to implement innovations that provide the services our clients have come to expect from us."
EAS is built on the core tenants of providing its clients access to best-in-class technology, flexibility, and superior customer service. A focus of Gerdes will be leveraging the opportunities the two distinct lines of business – Equity Advisor Solutions and ETC Brokerage – to drive an efficient and complimentary custody and trading offering on behalf of their clients.
"EAS is the custodian of the future," said Jeffrey Desich, Executive Vice Chair, Equity Trust Company. "Industry consolidation has limited the choices available to advisors as it relates to their custody options. We believe our agile approach to service coupled with our overall platform capabilities helps advisors meet these challenges head on, both today and in the future. We are thrilled to have Joe's industry knowledge and leadership to guide us."
Prior to Gerdes joining, EAS became one of the first companies to help advisors manage and trade all client assets on one custodial platform including standard, alternative, and, most recently, cryptocurrency. EAS will continue to respond to client needs with innovative solutions that differentiate the firm within the advisor community.
To learn more about how EAS helps meet advisor needs, please visit www.equityadvisorsolutions.com.
About Equity Advisor Solutions
At Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), we believe in standing up for independent advisors who feel left behind. Independently owned and operated, we serve advisors exclusively, with no retail or proprietary businesses competing with theirs. Our clients' success truly is our success – we grow when they grow – which is why we have dedicated time and resources to ensuring their professional lives are as efficient as possible. We strive to make it easy for advisors to serve their clients as they see fit, providing an all-in-one custody solution that encompasses traditional, ETF, alternative assets and cryptocurrencies on the same convenient platform. Our approach combines best-in-class technology, centralized custody, and deep expertise with the personal attention and dedicated relationship management of a boutique brand to save advisors time, money and grow their business.
Custody and Administration Services are provided by Equity Trust Company, of which Equity Advisor Solutions is an affiliate.
SOURCE Equity Advisor Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.