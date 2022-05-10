Industry Veteran Joseph Gerdes Appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer for Equity Advisor Solutions

Gerdes will maintain his responsibilities as President and COO of ETC Brokerage

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Gerdes, President and Chief Operating Officer of ETC Brokerage Services, will add the role of President & Chief Executive Officer at Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), a custodian that provides leading technology, advisor support, and resourceful solutions to its clients.

Gerdes brings an extensive financial services background holding senior leadership positions at several prominent financial services firms, including Schwab, Morgan Stanley, E*Trade, Vanguard, and Goldman Sachs, by way of the Folio Investing acquisition. Under Gerdes' direction, EAS is committed to building upon its foundation, continuing to grow and evolve in the industry. Gerdes will continue with his current Brokerage Services responsibilities.

"I am honored to lead the EAS business," said Gerdes. "For more than a decade, EAS has been an industry-leading option for advisors seeking a custody solution that aligns with their business needs, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to implement innovations that provide the services our clients have come to expect from us."

EAS is built on the core tenants of providing its clients access to best-in-class technology, flexibility, and superior customer service. A focus of Gerdes will be leveraging the opportunities the two distinct lines of business – Equity Advisor Solutions and ETC Brokerage – to drive an efficient and complimentary custody and trading offering on behalf of their clients.

"EAS is the custodian of the future," said Jeffrey Desich, Executive Vice Chair, Equity Trust Company. "Industry consolidation has limited the choices available to advisors as it relates to their custody options. We believe our agile approach to service coupled with our overall platform capabilities helps advisors meet these challenges head on, both today and in the future. We are thrilled to have Joe's industry knowledge and leadership to guide us."

Prior to Gerdes joining, EAS became one of the first companies to help advisors manage and trade all client assets on one custodial platform including standard, alternative, and, most recently, cryptocurrency. EAS will continue to respond to client needs with innovative solutions that differentiate the firm within the advisor community.

About Equity Advisor Solutions

At Equity Advisor Solutions (EAS), we believe in standing up for independent advisors who feel left behind. Independently owned and operated, we serve advisors exclusively, with no retail or proprietary businesses competing with theirs. Our clients' success truly is our success – we grow when they grow – which is why we have dedicated time and resources to ensuring their professional lives are as efficient as possible. We strive to make it easy for advisors to serve their clients as they see fit, providing an all-in-one custody solution that encompasses traditional, ETF, alternative assets and cryptocurrencies on the same convenient platform. Our approach combines best-in-class technology, centralized custody, and deep expertise with the personal attention and dedicated relationship management of a boutique brand to save advisors time, money and grow their business.

Custody and Administration Services are provided by Equity Trust Company, of which Equity Advisor Solutions is an affiliate.

