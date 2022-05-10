Steele Honda Includes Used Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase used hybrid and electric vehicles can now do so at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inventory at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland, houses two used hybrid and electric models, including the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring and the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE.

Priced at a sale price of $25,968, the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring has a previously recorded odometer reading of 88,234 miles and can be purchased at the dealership at an APR rate of 5.99% for 72 months.

Similarly, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE has a previously recorded odometer reading of 27,285 miles and is priced at a sale price of $47,862, and can be purchased in installments at an APR rate of 6.22% for 84 months.

A 2L inline 4-cylinder powers the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid, whereas the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a 2.5L inline 4-cylinder engine with a variable transmission. The former is a front-wheel-drive while the latter is an all-wheel-drive model.

Customers interested in the used hybrid and electric vehicles available at Steele Honda can find more details regarding the car and its features on the dealership's website at http://www.steelehonda.com.

The dealership is located at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland. Customers can also call 709-579-1999 for further information and assistance.

Dean Jacobs, Steele Honda, 709-579-1999, djacobs@steelehonda.com

