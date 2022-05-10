Smile Doctors is Poised for Another Year of Record Growth

National network of orthodontists celebrates the most successful year in the organization's history and anticipates continued growth in 2022

GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., today announces that it had one of its greatest years of growth yet. In 2021, the OSO partnered with a total of 31 new practices, representing 71 locations and 65 doctors.

Growth has continued throughout Q1 2022, including the addition of 8 practices, representing 18 clinics and 17 doctors. The total number of states now served by the Smile Doctors family of affiliated practices climbs to 25, with recent expansion into New Jersey, bringing the number of clinics the OSO represents to 324.

"Smile Doctors growth is a testament to the partnership approach we take. Our model, as a support system for affiliated practices, is what sets Smile Doctors apart from other DSOs. Newly affiliated practices experience the benefit of maintaining their brand in the local community, while achieving economies of scale through a collaborative organization," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "Our doctors and clinic teams can focus on providing exceptional patient care, while the support team concentrates on building and maintaining business functionality."

Newly affiliated practices in Q1 2022 include:

Paschal Orthodontics ( Georgia )

) Schieck Orthodontics ( Minnesota )

) Olsen Orthodontics ( North Carolina )

) Innovative Orthodontics and Center for Dental Health ( New Jersey )

) Beckstrom Orthodontics ( Ohio )

) Brace Yourself Orthodontics ( Ohio )

) Wang Orthodontics ( New Jersey )

) Sacks Orthodontics ( New Jersey )

"Seeing the tremendous growth over the past two years and the quality of the orthodontists that are partnering with Smile Doctors, we knew joining this family was the best business decision for our practice and patients," said Dr. Dan Bills, who joined the Smile Doctors network in March 2022. "With shared values and a dedication to giving our patients the best experience possible, it was a natural fit for us."

Private practices that become part of the Smile Doctors family benefit from economies of scale, gaining access to operational and financial tools that make their practices more efficient and improve the bottom line, enabling them to focus their attention and expertise on excellent patient experience and outcomes.

To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of award-winning orthodontists. With more than 300 convenient locations in 25 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care.

