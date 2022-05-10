Constellation Mortgage Solutions and Entrinsik Announce Partnership to Drive Data Insights

The partnership between Constellation Mortgage Solutions and Entrinsik enables CMS users to maximize the value of their data through visualizations and self-service analytics

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Mortgage Solutions (CMS), provider of enterprise mortgage loan origination and servicing software systems, today announced a new partnership with Entrinsik, a leader in embedded business intelligence. This partnership will utilize the Informer Embedded platform, enabling CMS users to maximize the value of their data through visualizations and self-service analytics.

From origination to post-closing to servicing, CMS provides all the tools and integrations lenders need to keep operations streamlined. Every step in the mortgage process generates data, which can be analyzed and interpreted to provide users with the insights necessary to make better business decisions.

"Constellation Mortgage Solutions strives to help our clients become more efficient, productive, and collaborative through our technology," said Stephen Ryczek, President and General Manager at CMS. "Our partnership with Entrinsik provides our clients with metrics that far exceed the reporting available in a traditional LOS or Loan Servicing platform. By using the Informer solution, clients will leverage dynamic reporting insights from our solutions alongside data that can be aggregated from other technologies to provide real-time meaningful insights to their entire business operations."

CMS customers will better manage and measure their performance in real-time using Entrinsik Informer through the CMS enterprise LOS platform. Easy adoption of the technology and user-friendly and visually pleasing reporting relevant to all levels of an organization further enhances productivity and communication throughout the loan origination process.

"We're excited to partner with Constellation Mortgage to bring advanced analytics to their lender platform," said Chris Reeves, Vice President of Partnerships at Entrinsik. "The collaboration unlocks the power of data to further extend Constellation Mortgage Solutions' promise to help lenders drive efficiency, close more loans faster, and reduce costly errors that can lead to problems with compliance."

About Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc.

Constellation Mortgage Solutions provides industry-leading lending technology solutions through its products: Mortgage Builder LOS, Mortgage Builder LSS, and ReverseVision LOS. As the Gold Standard for mortgage solutions, CMS offers Lenders of all sizes enterprise technology empowering Lenders on the front lines with innovative solutions designed to deliver exceptional loan quality, regulatory compliance, and drive profitability. CMS has been working for more than two decades to help mortgage professionals streamline operations and close more loans faster to increase ROI. https://constellationmortgagesolutions.com/

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or email sales@entrinsik.com. Visit https://entrinsik.com/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wolverton, Constellation Mortgage Solutions, 947.222.0056, jennifer.wolverton@constellationsolutions.com

SOURCE Constellation Mortgage Solutions