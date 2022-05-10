VARLO Sports Joins Initiative to Establish the Inaugural Girls' Triathlon Team at Naugatuck High School

VARLO helps bridge the gap of high school girls and the sport of triathlon.

NAUGATUCK, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VARLO Sports (https://varlosports.com) is joining Naugatuck High School in its initiative to expand and bring awareness to the sport of triathlon by establishing its inaugural girls' triathlon team.

Naugatuck students Ayana, Jayda, and Leticia launched the triathlon team in January 2022 and received enormous support from their school, track team, and hometown. Notably, the three students caught the attention of Sika Henry (www.sikahenry.com), the first African American female professional triathlete. After hearing of the students' initiative via social media, Henry immediately offered her support and notified her apparel sponsor, VARLO Sports.

"As a brand, it's essential that we do our part to help grow the sport of triathlon and provide pathways for newcomers and emerging athletes," said Soj Jibowu, CEO and founder of VARLO Sports.

On April 12, 2022, VARLO launched a mentorship program between the students and its roster of professional women triathletes -- Lisa Becharas, Lara Gruden, and Sika Henry. VARLO's athletes provided insider knowledge on training strategies, building confidence, and equipment selection. Learn more about the insights provided by VARLO's professional athletes at https://varlosports.com/varlo-nhs/.

The Naugatuck girls' triathlon team will be racing in style in its inaugural season, wearing professional-level triathlon suits that VARLO has donated from its newly launched SOLARIS line, inspired by Sika Henry. Leveraging the insights provided by VARLO's athletes, the team will race in its first sprint distance triathlon on June 18, 2022.

Founded in 2018, VARLO Sports designs and engineers premier performance apparel for triathletes, cyclist, and multisport athletes. Through its products, VARLO seeks to inspire the will of all athletes to reach for and shatter their goals of tomorrow.

Contact:

Email: Info@varlosports.com

SOURCE Varlo Sports