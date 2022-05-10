Deep Sentinel Announces Video Surveillance Rebate Program with Salinas City Center Improvement Association (SCCIA) in Salinas, CA

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sentinel, the only AI-powered security provider with surveillance monitored 24/7 by live guards, today unveiled a Rebate Program introduced by the city of Salinas, California's Salinas City Center Improvement Association (SCCIA). In a partnership with both Alvarez Technology Group and SCCIA, SCCIA is offering a 40% rebate of capital costs per Deep Sentinel system and Alvarez Technology is providing a special discount price on installation.

SCCIA is a 501(c)3 public benefit corporation made up of Downtown Salinas property and business owners volunteering their time and effort towards the improvement of Downtown Salinas. The security and safety within Downtown Salinas has been a priority since SCCIA's conception. This opportunity takes the district a step in the right direction in preventing crime and keeping downtown Salinas clean of loiterers.

Deep Sentinel's LiveSentinel AI-enabled system is uniquely capable of determining within seconds if an intruder is a human or other figure, and immediately alerts a live security professional who can then determine immediately whether the intruder is friendly or not. Rather than just recording a theft as most security systems do, or to alert the home or business owner of the intruder, Deep Sentinel's system's live guards actually intervene and speak to the intruder and discourage them from proceeding with committing a crime. More than 99% of Deep Sentinel's interventions with intruders result in them either leaving the package they intended to steal, or leaving the properties they'd planned to enter unlawfully. The Security professional can then activate the 104dB siren that's part of the video system and also alert the intruder that the authorities will be alerted if they don't leave. Typically the police will respond immediately based on the report of an actual crime taking place, with the live security professional able to describe the intruder.

"Deep Sentinel is unlike any other security system in that it helps prevent crime through AI-enabled smart detection and LIVE human intervention," said Deep Sentinel CEO and co-founder, David Selinger. "Our goal is to actively stop a crime from occurring, rather than simply alerting the homeowner or business owner as the crime is being committed, whether it's a theft or break-in. It's like having a trained guard at every access point on your property, but at a fraction of the cost."

"I can say that right from the beginning all of our downtown Salinas business tenants are thrilled. They find it very refreshing that a Deep Sentinel guard is observing, engaging, and contacting Law Enforcement if necessary, says Catherine Kobrinsky Evans, Commercial Property Manager in Salinas, CA. "The ultimate result is that people are not loitering and not hanging around causing trouble because Deep Sentinel chases them away."

ATG Founder, Luis Alvarez, whose business has been helping protect the Salinas community for more than 20 years, said, "We're so proud to be part of the program and partner with the SCCIA to give rebate incentives to our local businesses in the downtown area. Deep Sentinel is without question the best system on the market for protecting home or business property."

A link to the SCCIA website can be found here and you can find Alvarez Technology Group at www.AlvarezTG.com. For information on Deep Sentinel visit www.deepsentinel.com.

