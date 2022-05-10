Neo4j Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Chandra Rangan, Former Google Cloud Executive, Joins Neo4j Leadership Team
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j®, the world's leading graph data platform, announced today that Chandra Rangan has joined the company's executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Rangan joins Neo4j from Google, where he ran Google Cloud Platform product marketing and more recently, product-led growth, strategy, and operations for Google Maps Platform. His career spans two decades of technology infrastructure experience across marketing leadership, strategy, and operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, Gartner, McKinsey, and IBM.
"I'm excited to join Neo4j during this period of rapid transformation for the company, the users, and the organizations we serve," said Rangan. "Several things drew me to Neo4j, starting with the opportunity to fundamentally reshape the database market and the potential to advance data science by applying the richness of relationships for predictive accuracy and AI/ML data pipelines. I look forward to playing a part in continuing Neo4j's leadership momentum in shaping the modern data stack."
Neo4j has more than 700 employees globally, representing the largest collective of graph expertise in the world. After crossing $100 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue) last year, the company continues to attract top-tier talent from leading organizations, including Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Elastic. Notable customers include Levi Strauss & Co., PepsiCo, Inc., Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN), and BMW Group.
Neo4j will host GraphConnect 2022, the largest in-person gathering of graph data experts in the world, on June 6-8 in Austin, Texas. More information can be found at GraphConnect.com. For additional information about today's announcement, read our latest blog post, Please Welcome Chandra Rangan, Neo4j's Chief Marketing Officer.
Resources
- Neo4j ROI
- Neo4j Customers
- Neo4j Community
- Neo4j on Twitter
- Neo4j on LinkedIn
- Neo4j on YouTube
- Neo4j Is Hiring
About Neo4j
Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast, ICIJ, NASA, UBS, and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find out more at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j.
Contact:
pr@neo4j.com
neo4j.com/pr
© 2022 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology®, Neo4j®, Cypher®, Neo4j® Bloom™, Neo4j Graph Data Science Library™, Neo4j® Aura™, and Neo4j® AuraDB™ are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.
SOURCE Neo4j
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.