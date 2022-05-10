Children of Fallen Patriots Raises $2.9M at 2nd Annual New York City Gala

Evening of generosity helps to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to Gold Star children

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of Fallen Patriots collected over $2.9 million in donations from hundreds of supporters during its 2nd annual New York City Gala. The fundraising Gala returned after a two-year hiatus, receiving generous support for the charity's mission to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The funds raised will help to provide 115 fully-funded four-year scholarships for future Gold Star scholars.

The Gala, which was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, featured a number of honored guests, including Gen. Richard D. Clarke, Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command, who accepted the prestigious 2022 Patriot Award on behalf of all Special Operations service members. In his keynote address, Gen Clarke gave an impassioned speech about the sacrifices made by not only our men and women in uniform, but the families that support them at home, especially the children left behind when a parent is lost through service to our country. The program also featured past scholarship recipient Kamryn Day, daughter of U.S. Navy Lt. William Day, who served as the student speaker during the Gala. Dey shared her story of losing her father and how the community and support fostered by Children of Fallen Patriots provided a sense of belonging and helped her achieve her collegiate and professional dreams.

The New York City Gala is an evening of patriotic generosity, raising money to help thousands of Gold Star families cover college and education expenses while also celebrating the achievements of its recipients. The proceeds from this year's Gala will contribute to the organization's larger mission of providing funds for Children of Fallen Patriots Scholars – helping with tuition, books, computers, educational and career counseling, and more.

"For a Gold Star Family, each day is an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of their fallen family member, "said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "Fundraising opportunities like our New York City Gala offer a chance for so many to recognize that sacrifice and pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters. And, in doing so, we help to advance their legacy through the education and empowerment of their children."

Since its inception, Children of Fallen Patriots has provided $50 million in support to over 2,100 children, proudly funding undergraduate studies while creating a pipeline of aid for more than 10,500 children.

To learn more about Children of Fallen Patriots or the 2022 New York City Gala, visit www.fallenpatriots.org .

About Children of Fallen Patriots

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $50 million in support to over 2,100 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 97% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

